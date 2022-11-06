WATCH: The Block's Dylan and Jenny's house gets passed in

Last month, the New Zealand version of The Block shocked viewers when the winner made just $4000 over reserve. Meanwhile, the runner-up he earned a tiny $76 and the other two homes didn't sell, passed in under their reserve.

Upon hearing the dismal results, this year's Australian Block line up were instantly concerned.

"It's terrifying!" House Two's Rachel told TV WEEK. "It's your biggest fear of the entire process realised."

Her Block bestie Sarah-Jane agreed, adding: "When I heard about the New Zealand auctions and the very low to no cash made, I had a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach.

"That would be heartbreaking. We just have to hope buyers see the dreams we've all created and want to make them their reality," she said at the time.

Money aside, this season of The Block saw plenty of drama right from the get-go.

Just a few days into filming, contestants Joel Patfull and Elle Ferguson sensationally left the show, before being replaced by Rachel and Ryan.

But the influencer couple's walkout was just the beginning of an explosive season.

In particular, we saw Ankur and Sharon in the centre of many feuds with host Scott Cam and their builders, with one of their tradies even quitting the show.

For now, The Block drama is over and it's tool's down until next year.