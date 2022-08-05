Elle and Joel left after just 48 hours on The Block. Nine

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that the influencers had quit the show during the first week of filming following a family emergency.

In April, Ferguson took to social media explaining “Family always comes first.”

“Wherever you are in the world. Whatever you are doing. Family always comes first,” she posted to her Instagram stories from Melbourne airport.

The new trailer teased the early-season drama, with Scott questioning, “Why would you leave after two days?”

Season 18 will see Scott Cam renovate a house alongside the contestants for the first time ever. Instagram

Scott Cam doubled down on his attack in an interview with TV Tonight, telling the publication “We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house that you get and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.”

“45,000 people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and they just couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours … Which to me is a bit un-Australian!”

Speaking to News.com.au, Scott added, “They didn’t give us a reason why they were leaving. They never mentioned anything to us about visiting their sick mother.

“In fact, we flew them to Adelaide before The Block started for a week, and put them up in a hotel so they could see (Joel’s mother), and they came back and said everything’s fine.”

According to Scott, the couple left in the middle of the night leaving both the cast and crew shocked.