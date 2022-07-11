Scott Cam is also renovating a house this season Instagram

“This one will be very interesting,” wrote one fan.

Whilst another revealed that they had “been waiting for a season like this for years! Looking forward to watching it”

Season 18 will also see Scott Cam renovate a house alongside the contestants for the first time ever, offering both inspiration and a place for the contestants to gather.

Returning alongside Scott, who has hosted the show for 16 seasons are site foremen Keith Schleiger and Dan Reilly, co-host and mentor Shelley Craft and judges Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer.

Judges Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer are all returning Instagram

The new trailer also revealed the mammoth-sized projects of the season, teasing tennis courts, wineries and even a lake.

Viewers were also introduced to the five new teams competing for the $100,000 prize money.

Tom and Sarah-Jane, Ankur and Sharon, Dylan and Jenny and Omar and Oz were all introduced in the new trailer alongside Joel and Elle who made headlines earlier this year for leaving the show.

Earlier in the year it was revealed influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull had quit the show during the first week of filming following a family emergency.

Site foremen Keith Schleiger and Dan Reilly are returning Instagram

In April, Ferguson took to social media explaining “Family always comes first.”

“Wherever you are in the world. Whatever you are doing. Family always comes first,” she posted to her Instagram stories from Melbourne airport.

The new trailer teased the early-season drama. “Why would you leave after two days?” questions Scott.

Last season, audiences saw plenty of drama during the 'fans vs faves' season, with cheating dramas and rivalries plaguing most of the show.

