Scott Cam doubled down on his attack in an interview with TV Tonight, telling the publication “We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house that you get and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.”

“45,000 people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and they just couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours … Which to me is a bit unAustralian!”

However, speaking to News.com.au, Scott Cam has revealed the real reason why he was so surprised.

“They didn’t give us a reason why they were leaving. They never mentioned anything to us about visiting their sick mother,” Scott said.

“In fact, we flew them to Adelaide before The Block started for a week, and put them up in a hotel so they could see (Joel’s mother), and they came back and said everything’s fine.”

According to Scott, the couple left in the middle of the night leaving both the cast and crew shocked.

He also claims that the couple didn't mention their sick mother in the 48 hours before they left, or even when speaking with the executive producer after they had exited the show.

Scott also reiterated that “family comes first” on The Block, reminding viewers that in past seasons they had shut down the show for a sick family.

“I certainly wouldn’t be holding someone back from seeing their sick mother, that’s outrageous.”