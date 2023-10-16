Adrian has strongly denied that he was a "dummy bidder" for Omar and Oz. Instagram

What does Adrian Portelli do for a living?

Five years ago, the entrepreneur launched LCMT+, a promotions and giveaway platform with a focus on both luxury houses and vehicles.

Members can subscribe for $19.99 a month to enter the regular giveaways, or buy one-off tickets. According to the Daily Mail, the platform has more than $100,000 members.

According to Adrian, he started the business with a vision of "giving everyday Australians a chance to save thousands from our network and help change some lives along the way."

As well as LCMT+, Adrian is also the brains behind the charitable foundation The Little Legends, which was created to provide some brightness in the lives of children suffering from chronic illness and a range of different disabilities.

"At Little Legends, we work hand in hand with other charities like the Ronald McDonald House to fulfill wishes, host activities, and events, and provide financial support when it is needed most," he told Melbourne My Style in June 2021.

Adrian is also known as "Lambo Guy and Mr Lambo."

How much is Mr Portelli worth?

Reports have varied but it is estimated that Adrian Portelli has a net worth of over $300m.

In a rags-to-riches tale, Adrian dropped out of university to work with his father at a truck repair business before moving to the USA where he initially planned to operate his own limousine business for celebrities.

From there, he and his tech genius roommate developed several successful apps which then sold for huge amounts, in what would be the start of his fortune.

Adrian then moved on to working in online promotions, specifically his business LMCT+ which he started in 2018, also deriving income from various investments.

"If I am not working 16, 17, 18 hours a day, I am f***ing depressed," the businessman admitted in an October 2022 podcast.

"I have been absolutely broke, and now I have a lot of money, and I am still not content I am still not happy. I have the cars I wanted, I dreamed of as a kid, I have everything, houses all around Australia...I don't know how many cars I have got, I don't know how much money, I don't know how many houses, there is just s*** everywhere," he continued, revealing to the Daily Mail shortly after that $500 million was a "conservative estimate" of his net worth.

Adrian made a guest appearance on The Block earlier in the season.

Is Adrian Portelli returning to The Block in 2023?

He made huge headlines in 2022 with his auction day antics, and according to Adrian - he has plans to make an even bigger splash at the upcoming 2023 auction.

"I'm going to cause a bit of a ruckus this year," the businessman revealed to realestate.com.

"I'm happy to buy all of them [the houses], but I'm not going to overpay for any of them. At least people know I'm a serious bidder this time," he added.

The 34-year-old has already made a guest appearance during this season, taking part as a guest of honour at the Domain Listings Challenge, where Steph and Gian's house proved to be his favourite - a good indication he will be bidding high on their home in just a few weeks time.