Adrian is expecting a beautiful baby boy in early 2024. Instagram

Whilst the exact cost of the car was kept under wraps, the property mogul said the gift to his girlfriend Karlie was "well deserved for putting up with [him]."

Given the base model for this car retails from $357,000, and heritage plates sell for at least $50,000, this gift was every bit as generous as it was romantic!

What a generous push present! Instagram

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old car enthusiast held an elaborate gender reveal in his $39 million dollar East Melbourne penthouse, revealing that he and Karlie were expecting a baby boy together.

The event saw three roulettes fly over the luxury highrise building, with one ultimately spraying blue into the sky to break the happy news that they would be having a son together.

No expense was spared for the lavish event (and the car). Instagram

Whilst an exact due date has yet to be confirmed by the parents-to-be, Adrian's bouncing baby boy is likely to arrive sometime in late January or early February, given his partner is in her third trimester of pregnancy.