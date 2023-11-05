The couple sold their stunning renovated home for $1.65 million - taking home an additional $100,000 in prize-money for coming first.

Going, going, gone! The Block auction results for 2023 are officially in, with New South Wales couple Steph and Gian taking home the top prize.

Their home sold to Australian Financial Review Rich Lister Adrian Portelli for a whopping $5 million, with a reserve of $3.35 million.

“It's an incredible feeling. We are so overwhelmed right now and can't believe it," the couple said in a statement to Channel Nine following the auction.

"It was such a surreal day, and to end on such a high like this after all the hard work is amazing. We are so grateful that Adrian Portelli saw something in our house which we love so much. This will change our lives.

“We have no idea what we are going to do with the money yet. It’s going to clear our debts in Sydney. It’s going to set us up for whatever the next stage is. It’s just unbelievable.”