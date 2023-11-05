Going, going, gone! The Block auction results for 2023 are officially in, with New South Wales couple Steph and Gian taking home the top prize.
The couple sold their stunning renovated home for $1.65 million - taking home an additional $100,000 in prize-money for coming first.
Their home sold to Australian Financial Review Rich Lister Adrian Portelli for a whopping $5 million, with a reserve of $3.35 million.
“It's an incredible feeling. We are so overwhelmed right now and can't believe it," the couple said in a statement to Channel Nine following the auction.
"It was such a surreal day, and to end on such a high like this after all the hard work is amazing. We are so grateful that Adrian Portelli saw something in our house which we love so much. This will change our lives.
“We have no idea what we are going to do with the money yet. It’s going to clear our debts in Sydney. It’s going to set us up for whatever the next stage is. It’s just unbelievable.”
Steph and Gian walked away with $1.75 million
Supplied
Coming in second were sisters Eliza and Liberty, who walked away with $1.05 million in winnings.
Their home was also purchased by Adrian Portelli - with the home snapped up for $4.3 million against a reserve of $3.25 million.
Kyle and Leslie came in third, earning $130,000 on their home. It sold for $3.1 million, against a reserve of $2.97 million.
Kristy and Brett sold their home for $3,035,000, just $65,000 over their reserve of $2,970,000.
Sadly, Leah and Ash's home didn't sell on auction day. Their reserve was also set at $2,970,000, but their home failed to attract a bid above $2,900,000 and was passed in.