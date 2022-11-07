Omar and Oz won The Block but many fans have accused them of cheating by asking Mr Lambo to place dummy bids. Nine

Mr Lambo’s bold bidding strategy has led many fans to theorise that Omar and Oz roped in Adrian to place dummy bids that’d drive up the final price of the house.

Omar and Oz have denied these allegations. While appearing on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa this morning, Omar and Oz were asked point blank whether Adrian was a dummy bidder.

“That couldn’t be [further] from the truth,” Omar replied.

Radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli then asked whether Omar and Oz were friends with Adrian.

Omar clarified that he and Oz shared a mutual friend with Adrian but other than that, they didn’t really know Adrian.

“We reached out to everyone that Oz and I knew; we asked so many people to come through and see the house.”

“We actually reached out to a mutual friend and they kind of suggested that [Adrian] might be interested and he wanted to come have a look at the house. And when he did come, he absolutely loved it. He said he loved his views from our house,” Omar said.

Adrian has also denied that he was a dummy bidder; he took to Instagram to address the wild conspiracy theory.

“For everyone questioning the legitimacy of the auction, I was a genuine buyer with every intention to purchase that property,” Adrian wrote on his Instagram story.

“Nobody is to blame for what happened. It’s an auction. Believe it or not but if you’ve got two people that genuinely want the property, a bidding war will commence.”

“I’m happy to show my bank account [to] anyone that suggests these were dummy bids,” Adrian concluded.