In runner-up place was Rachel and Ryan, who sold their property for $4,249,000.65, while the bronze was earned by Tom and Sarah-Jane, selling their house for $4,100,000.99 Blockheads will not be surprised by the final results. On Sportsbet, Omar and Oz were predicted to take out top spot. WHilst fans may not be surprised to see Omar and Oz win, it did come as a shock that two teams did not manage to sell their house at all.

"We are Muslim and I am Lebanese, but I am Australian Lebanese," Oz told Nine ahead of the series.

"I'm a proud Australian and I want to show what two Muslim Aussies can do." According to the network, "while they haven't renovated houses together, both have been around the construction industry.

Omar has worked in demolition and Oz comes from a construction background. "I have done a lot of building maintenance for schools and offices, and a little bit of carpentry," Oz said.

"Dad is a builder. I'm looking forward to getting involved and working with trades, something I feel comfortable about."

This season of The Block saw plenty of drama right from the get-go.

Joel Patfull and Elle Ferguson sensationally left the show, before being replaced by Rachel and Ryan.

But the influencer couple's walkout was just the beginning of an explosive season.

even quitting the show. In particular, we saw Ankur and Sharon in the centre of many feuds with host Scott Cam and their builders, with one of their tradies

For now, the Block drama is over and it's tool's down until next year.