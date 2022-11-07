Danny is dubbed "The man who bought The Block", by The Block Shop blog Insider Style. NINE

Danny Wallis is an IT entrepreneur who founded information communications technology services company DWS Limited in 1991.

In 2020, he bid on all five houses, eventually walking away with three of the five properties at a total cost of $11.8 million.

This year, during guest bedroom and re-do room week, Danny was invited onto The Block to present a prized gnome to the house he liked best. Tom and Sarah-Jane's House 1 was eventually bestowed with that honour.

Danny's track record in the business world may be impressive, but the entrepreneur has never lost sight of the importance of giving.

In fact, many of the homes he has purchased on The Block over the years have been donated to charities, including Ronald McDonald House and My Room Children's Cancer Charity.

This article was originally published on our sister site Home to Love.