Elle and Joel quit The Block in 2022 due to a family matter. Channel Nine

According to media reports at the time, Joels' mother broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist after a bad fall, the couple choosing to leave The Block in favour of spending time with family.

During their exit, Elle shared a poignant message to her Instagram story writing: "Wherever you are in the world, whatever you are doing, family always comes first."

Scott was critical of the couple who quit in 2022, it remains to be seen why a couple has quit in 2024. Channel Nine

Longtime host Scott Cam painted the surprise exit in a different light, however, alleging the pair had given "no explanation" to production when they had left the competition.

"They never spoke to us, they just left in the middle of the night. I still don't know why they left. They never mentioned [a] sick mother in the 48 hours before they left, or after they left," the father of three shared with news.com.au in August of that same year.

"The executive produce spoke to them [after they left] and they didn't mention [a] sick mother either."

