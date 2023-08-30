Week 1: Guest Bathroom

Eliza and Liberty

Darren's initial feeling was "wow." The judges adored the titles and overall felt the bathroom was divine. However, the judges didn't love the mixed metals.

Kyle and Leslie

After a tough week, Kyle and Leslie took out the win! The judges loved the unique curved ceiling, however, there was no underfloor heating.

Kirsty and Brett

The Moroccan themed bathroom received mixed feedback from the judges. While it felt like a day spa, they felt it wasn't executed well and was 'bland.'

Leah and Ash

The judges loved the curved walls, however, the dark green appearance gave the bathroom a 'nightclub' feel. Leah felt particularly stung by Shaynna's comment that the styling was "half baked."

Steph and Gian

While the judges loved the bathroom, they however didn't like the roof. Darren felt the beams were a mess and didn't look rustic.

Week 2: Guest Bedroom

Steph and Gian

While no one loved the beams in the bathroom, it was certainly growing on the judges in the second week.

Eliza and Liberty

The judges were impressed with the sink, kitchen and microwave but they didn't love the layout and styling. The wallpaper was labelled juvenile and Marty said the team would have been better delivering a room with nothing in it.

Kirsty and Brett

While the judges had some concerns about the layout and styling, including no rug or microwave, they loved the feel and the design. Marty said the room felt like a New York City loft which is a tick for the Hampton East market.

Kyle and Leslie

From the lighting, artwork, wardrobes - the judges were 'wowed' in this room. However, the judges did question the purpose of a Pilates studio which Marty believed would have served more of a purpose if it had been a kitchenette.

Leah and Ash

The judges loved the timber flooring and the kitchenette, but sadly, that was all. Shaynna felt the studio design had no connection to the bold bathroom in week one.

Week 3: Work From Home

Eliza and Liberty

After the first week, the judges were impressed how Eliza and Liberty 'stepped up'. However, they weren't in love with the 'cheap' blue wallpaper and feel the artwork wasn't right for the room.

Kristy and Brett

Sadly, Kirsty and Brett took the work from home brief too literally. The judges said the office space felt too corporate and unwelcome.

Kyle and Leslie

The judges were very impressed with the room and the consistent style which could prove useful down the track.

Leah and Ash

Like Kristy and Brett's room, the judges were disappointed it was presented as a bedroom which means House No.2 will be presented as a three bedroom home.

Steph and Gian

The judges are starting to see Steph and Gian's vision as the beams return for the third room. However, Darren needed a little convincing on the beams.