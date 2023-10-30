Eliza and Liberty have everything crossed for a big sale. Media Mode

Having someone with pockets as deep as the Blakes would certainly help Eliza and Liberty on auction day.

Agents have priced their house at $2.85 million, which is highest of the five properties. The team who sells the most over their reserve also walks away with an additional $100,000 prize money.

However, it’s now being reported that Hamish has changed his mind about making any sort of bid on House 5. He is allegedly keen to distance himself from The Block largely because of the bullying that has unfolded this season.

Eliza's former boss Hamish Blake was said to be eyeing her home.

A show insider recently told Yahoo Lifestyle that Hamish and his comedy partner, Andy Lee, were “disgusted” about what had been put to air, and were “concerned the show has lost its way”.

New Idea’s own Block insider adds, “Eliza and Liberty are heartbroken. Kristy and her pot-stirring has potentially ruined everything for them.

“They are still optimistic that they’ll get a great sale, but it’s the last thing they needed going into what is already a stressful week.”

Kristy admits that she and Brett "went into The Block with the intention to to ruffle feathers and stir the pot."

Throughout the show viewers have watched the sisters clash with Kristy. Eliza even revealed that Kristy and her husband Brett had made four crew members cry.

“People don’t want to work for them any longer,” Eliza dished.

Kristy then hit back, insisting that fan favourites Eliza and Liberty had been getting “special treatment”.

