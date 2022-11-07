Many fans were happy that Omar and Oz won but some accused them of cheating by roping in a 'dummy bidder'. Nine

However, some accused Omar and Oz of cheating by roping in ‘Mr Lambo’ (Adrian Portelli) to dummy bid on their property… One Twitter user asked, “Was [the] lambo guy there just to drive the price up for house 5?”

Similarly, one Blockhead wrote, “That Adrian Portelli was clearly planted,” while another Tweeted, “He was a plant! Never seen the guy ever! Only bid on the boys house!!! It’s dodgy all the way.”

Some fans were clearly annoyed that Danny Wallis once again appeared on The Block and, again, bought some of the properties; “[Danny] might have money but he cheapens the show,” one fan wrote.

Likewise, one Twitter user shared, “Danny Wallis ruins the integrity of the auction finale. Buys 3 properties - how does that make the auction fair?”

Many Blockheads on Reddit said that they don’t want Neale Whitaker, Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze to return as judges on next year’s The Block.

“For the future, I'd love to see different judges, or a different way of presenting the judging,” one user wrote while another shared:

“This show needs better judges. Maybe have 1 designer, 1 in construction, and 1 in real estate. The current judges lead the contestants in the wrong direction most of the time.”

Many fans expressed their disappointment that, aside from Omar and Oz, all other contestants walked away with little to no profit; for example, Tom and Sarah-Jane are now selling their car to cover the huge amount of money they had to spend just to participate on The Block.

“12 weeks of my life wasted...#TheBlock [sic] auction was a joke this year, the contestants deserved better,” one Twitter user wrote while another said, “And the winner of #theblock [sic] the executive producers - screwed the contestants one more time.”

And finally, a few fans of The Block just made some hilarious jokes online.

Our favourites include, “So tartan not quite as popular as the judges suggested,” and “The couple that left in the first week were actually geniuses.”