Tall vs Short: Is One Better Than The Other?

Though height doesn’t affect an actor’s ability to act, there is some scrutiny against short men. Just look up interviews with male celeb shorties like Mark Wahlberg, Daniel Radcliffe, and Kevin Hart, who’ve all experienced some type of insecurity about being of below-average-height. Even Tom Cruise, who stands at an average 5 ft 7, is known to wear heeled shoes to make himself look taller.

Meanwhile, tall women who sometimes have a hard time scoring roles and even dates because of their height. Again, height doesn’t really affect acting ability, but it might turn off casting scouts. Zendaya herself expressed her worries when auditioning for Spider-Man knowing that she was much taller than her co-star Tom Holland. One advantage for tall girls in the biz though? They can always fall back on modelling.

10 Of The Tallest Celebrities In Hollywood

1. Kendall Jenner

Height: 179 cm or 5 ft. 10.5 in.

Age: 24 years old

Overview: A lot of tall female celebrities feel insecure about their height, but for Kendall Jenner, being tall came to her advantage. Kendall pursued a modelling career at the age of 14, and she hasn’t looked back since. She’s made a name for herself in the fashion world, walking in shows for Chanel, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs.

2. Khloe Kardashian

Height: 178 cm or 5 ft. 10 in.

Age: 35 years old

Overview: Next to Kendall, Khloe is the second tallest of the Kardashian-Jenner gals. At 5 feet and 10 inches, she towers over her siblings Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who are only 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet respectively.

In an interview with US Weekly she explained how everyone expects her to be super tall because of how massive she looks next to her sisters. But the truth is they’re just petite!

3. Taylor Swift

Height: 178 cm or 5 ft. 10 in.

Age: 29 years old

Overview: There’s no denying that Taylor has earned a spot beside pop icons like Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. But did you know that this talented singer used to have a lot of insecurities, from her hair to her height? In an interview with Girl’s Life, she said, “I didn’t like being tall when I would walk up to a group of girls, and they were all a head shorter than me". But she eventually learned to accept her height and even see it as an advantage.

When it comes to dating, Taylor says she doesn’t have any height limits. “If a guy is shorter than me, that’s cool, if he sweeps me off my feet, you know? If a guy’s taller than me, that is cool too”, she told Girl’s Life.

4. Zendaya

Height: 178 cm or 5 ft. 10 in.

Age: 23 years old

Overview: Zendaya’s height hasn’t affected her career that much, but the actress did admit that when she was auditioning for the role of MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she worried that her height would cost her the role – especially since her co-star, Tom Holland, only stands at 5 feet and 7 inches.

“[During the interview,] I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me”, she told Variety. “I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good”.

5. Chris Evans

Height: 183 cm or 6 ft.

Age: 38 years old

Overview: Chris Evans’ height came to his advantage when he took on the role of Captain America. As one of the Avengers’ de facto leaders, Captain America must have a commanding presence. With a 6 foot stature, Chris is able to exude that effortlessly.

Getty

6. Chris Hemsworth

Height: 191 cm or 6 ft. 3 in.

Age: 38 years old

Overview: Just like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth’s height came to his advantage when scoring the role of Thor. In the comics, the God of Thunder stands 6 feet 6 inches – towering over most humans. However, Chris H isn’t the tallest Avenger – that distinction goes to Dave Bautista (Drax The Destroyer), who stands at 6’6”.

7. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Height: Between 5 ft. 9 in. and 6 ft. 2 in.

Age: 72 years old

Overview: Perhaps due to his role as a larger than life killing machine like The Terminator, or his hilarious stint as a detective posing as an undercover kindergarten teacher where he looked like a giant next to five-year-old tots, people often assume that the governator is one of the tallest actors around. Though there’s no arguing that Arnold is tall, there has been a longstanding debate about his actual height.

Arnold insists he’s 6’1”, but many of those who’ve met him – including legendary film critic Roger Ebert – have argued that he’s much shorter than that.

8. Justin Bieber

Height: 175 cm or 5 ft. 9 in.

Age: 25 years old

Overview: Many folks tend to assume that Justin Bieber is small because they remember him from his teen sensation days. But at 25 years old, Justin is all grown up – literally! At 5 feet 9 inches, he’s somewhat on the average part of the spectrum. He isn’t one of the tallest male celebrities in Hollywood, but he isn’t as short as people think he is either.

9. Bradley Cooper

Height: 185 cm or 6 ft. 1 in.

Age: 44 years old

Overview: Though Bradley Cooper is just about as tall as his Avengers co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, it’s hard to make the comparison because he never comes on screen as himself. The actor voices Rocket Raccoon, a tough, street smart anthropomorphic raccoon who stands at a measly 3’1”.

Getty

10. Arunoday Singh

Height: 193 cm or 6 ft. 4 in.

Age: 36 years old

Overview: At 6 feet 4 inches, Bollywood movie star Arunoday Singh is one of the tallest Indian actors in the business today. Fun fact: the actor is also an aspiring poet and often shares his musings on his Instagram account, @sufisoul. It turns out that Arunoday is a gentle giant with a creative soul.

