Chrissy's bubbly personality has won over Survivor viewers. Network 10

"I was pretty much relying on [brother-in-law] Croc for everything since he’s a superfan and just hoped to play a bit of a social game, but when they separated us I thought, 'I’m in trouble!'" she added.

Chrissy's self-deprecating personality and naivety to the intricacies of Survivor quickly won over viewers, with many fans thinking she's already won in their eyes.

Chrissy has been dubbed this season's underdog. Network 10

In fact, Chrissy - who always finds a silver lining - said she believes it was her cluelessness to the rules that may have been beneficial to her time in the outback.

"In a way being naive was good because I didn’t have a target on my back," she explained. "Plus because I didn't know the players, I wasn’t intimidated by people like Sandra - everyone was like, 'Oh my God!’ and I'm just like, 'Oh wow, she has nice skin!'"

"I was more worried about Khanh the MasterChef!"

But while she's avoided being a target for the other contestants (for now), the underdog admitted she struggled with the less-than-comfortable living conditions on the show.

WATCH: Survivor introduces Croc and Chrissy

"I thought it was edited like that, like maybe we got pillows when the cameras were off or something - but nope, it’s exactly like it’s shown, shocking living conditions!

"I’m pretty sure it’s not even legal - I’ll have to talk to Channel 10 about that…" she joked.

"We didn’t even have any bowls, we were eating off rocks - what is that?! Khanh had to make us chopsticks out of branches, it was crazy!"

Along with the obvious challenges of being on Survivor, Chrissy revealed she also struggled with being away from her family, saying, "Everyone talks about missing your family. But it’s true - you realise how much you miss the small things when you’re away from them.

"We couldn’t talk to the crew or anything either, and I’m such a people person and I love a chat!"

She added: "Plus I missed my food having texture."





Chrissy's kids are loving seeing their mum on TV. Instagram

While Chrissy previously revealed that her kids didn't believe she would last on the gruelling series, she said that they've since fully embraced seeing their mum on TV.

"They thought I’d be pretty bad at going on the show at first, but now there are all these promos coming on the TV at the moment and it’s like Christmas for them, the kids are loving it! My daughter’s all over her Instagram and posting stuff, they’re so excited and they think it’s cool," she said.

And while she fully embraced the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being on Survivor, Chrissy admitted she probably wouldn't do it again as a contestant.

"Look, I’d go back if I was the host - I’d like to be the host," she revealed (watch out, JLP!).

"I need to get fit again but if I were to go on another reality show, it would be The Amazing Race," she continued, adding, "Because Beau Ryan’s pretty cute!"

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water continues Sunday at 7.30 pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

