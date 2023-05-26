Labelled as minorities, many of the children suffered physical and sexual abuse and were targets for degrading treatment. The children were frequently reminded and made to believe that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were inferior.

The forcible removal and abduction of Indigenous children was a widespread practice in Australia throughout the twentieth century due to assimilation policies adopted by the government. Mainstream recognition and acknowledgement of the horrendous experiences of the Indigenous children and their families have only recently been made relevant.

When Is Sorry Day?

So when is the National Sorry Day? Well, the first Nation-Wide Sorry Day was on May 26, 1998—a year after the publication of the Bringing Them Home report. In 1995, an inquiry survey was established on the removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their original families. Many Indigenous communities exhausted their efforts to make known their history to the majority public.

National Sorry Day or National Apology Day is an observance-type holiday, though it is not a federal public holiday.

What Do People Do During Sorry Day?

Many different National Sorry Day events and activities take place all around Australia. These include activities such as:

Concerts and barbecues

Reconciliation walks and marches on the streets

Flag raising events

Teas and lunches

Speeches and statements from community leaders (indigenous Australian elders, educators, politicians, government officials)

People also write messages in “sorry books” to show their commitment towards reconciliation. “Sorry books” have been part of National Sorry Day celebrations since 1998.

Some schools also have essay writing competitions and candle lighting events for the Stolen Generations who were taken away from their families and communities. Films that are in-theme with National Sorry Day are sometimes also shown to students for discussion.

Why Is Sorry Day Important?

National Sorry Day or National Apology Day is important for Australia because it is a day to remember and acknowledge the Stolen Generations.

Educating Australians, especially the younger generations, on how Sorry Day came about or how it started is a way to show respect to the country’s history. It is important for the younger ones especially to know facts about Sorry day, how that type of injustice was even allowed and how it is also very wrong and should not be continued on.

The suffering and loss experienced by the Stolen Generation cannot be taken back, but it can be amended. The point of Sorry Day is for Australians to show empathy to those affected for the crimes committed against them. Australians can do their part in observing Sorry Day by participating in the different activities planned. Being a part of Sorry Day is part of the healing process.

What Do Aboriginals Think Of Sorry Day?

While an apology can mean different things, for many Indigenous Australians, a simple ‘sorry’ can lack meaning and depth since many of those who were affected were not compensated for the injustice they experienced.

What Are The Arguments Against Sorry Day?

2023 will mark the 26th year of a National Sorry Day observance. Despite the history that it is supposed to commemorate, legal reforms that could lead to tangible outcomes for the Stolen Generation have been ignored or dismissed in parliament.

On February 13, 2008, Australia’s Prime Minister at the time, Kevin Rudd, forwarded a motion in parliament, apologizing to Australia’s Indigenous people and the Stolen Generations’ families and communities for the laws and policies that caused their profound grief and suffering.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd included with the apology a proposal to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians in terms of education, and economic opportunity. Prime Minister Rudd’s actions were seen as one of the first real steps toward reconciliation. He was also the first Australian Prime Minister to apologise to the Stolen Generations on behalf of the Australian Government.

Vague promises have been the standard, and though Australia has progressed away from its dark racist history, many believe that a day of observance or a Sorry Day speech year after year is not enough to excuse the country of its guilt. Many political activists believe that there is still so much that could be done to help reconcile the long-suffering tension between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australia.