The host of The Voice, who launched a healthy eating and fitness program called Strictly You, said she has learned more about her body as she's gotten older.

“I know now that I need good sleep and healthy food. There were days in my younger years where I would never cook because I was always out and survived on pizza and champagne but now I take a much more measured approach," she told The Daily Telegraph.

The mother-of-one said she tries to eat as well as she can for the most part, with salmon, nuts, broccoli and cherries a staple in her diet.

But she isn't afraid to indulge in the odd bucket of hot chips for a cheat meal from time to time.

Sonia advised other Aussie women to never underestimate the power of a good night's sleep.

"In my 20s I could survive on less, but I think in this day and age where we pack so much in, if we don’t let our bodies and minds rest and reset, we’ll end up in the foetal position by the end of the week," she said, adding that she feels like a different person after a decent rest.

As a mother of a six-year-old, the Aussie TV legend said her mornings are the most "full on" part of her day.

"But your actions are important and I think that’s how you set up your day. Which is why I always throw on gym gear straight out of bed," she said.

“I am used to juggling a bit so there’s a lot to think about – whether that be parenting, working, or looking after myself and our household."

In an interview with New Idea earlier this year, Sonia said she tries to be consistent with her workout program every day to achieve her toned frame.

"Whether it’s one of the dance routines, or an upper or lower body workout, it’s important to stay as active as possible. I also see a great physio for weight training and conditioning," she said.

"My advice would be to make a start and, before you know it, 30 minutes of exercise has flown by".

Sonia turned to healthy eating and regular exercise after giving birth to her daughter Maggie in 2015. Instagram

Sonia also cleared up some common misconceptions people may have about her.

"Maybe some people think I live life looking like I do on television – which is completely wrong! The first thing I do when the camera stops rolling is peel off my eyelashes, trade the heels for my UGG boots and become a dag again, fast as I can," she said.

"Most people would be surprised to know that I have a degree in Leisure. Legit! As a mature-age student, I put myself through university to do an Arts degree, majoring in Leisure, Sport and Tourism."