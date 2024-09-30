If you’re an activewear enthusiast, you’re probably no stranger to the brilliance of workout crop tops with built-in bras. This clothing item is the epitome of style and functionality, offering the perfect blend of support, comfort and style.
Whether you’re partaking in a high-intensity workout such as a run, or something with less movement such as yoga, there are various options to choose from. No matter what you’re doing or where you’re going, these tops make getting ready that little bit quicker and also eliminate the need for an extra sports bra.
Below, we have put together an easy guide with some of the best workout crop tops with built-in bras you can shop online today!
2024’s top workout crop tops with built-in bras
- Airlift Double Check Bra Tank, $125, Alo Yoga (here’s why)
- AIRism Active Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top, $39.90, UNIQLO (here’s why)
- Nike Women’s Alate Dri-FIT, $52.50, The Iconic (here’s why)
The best workout crop tops with built-in bras to shop in 2024
01
Airlift Double Check Bra Tank
from $125 at Alo Yoga
Best for: Medium-intensity workouts
Alo Yoga is a brand well known for its premium activewear, and the Airlift Double Check Bra Tank does not disappoint. Made using the brand’s signature Airlift fabric, the tank offers a second-skin fit that is designed to sculpt, lift, and keep you cool during workout sessions. The built-in bra offers medium support, making it ideal for medium-intensity workouts such as weight training, cycling, or light cardio.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L | Colours: Black
Key features:
- Smoothing, lifting Airlift fabric.
- Removable cups.
- Mesh detailing.
- Light-to-medium support.
Available at:
- $125 from Alo Yoga
02
Reset Bra Tank Combo
from $80 at Lorna Jane
Best for: Low-impact activities and everyday wear
The Reset Bra Tank Combo by Lorna Jane is perfect for those looking for an ultra-comfortable yet super stylish crop top. This simple design offers light support, making it great for low-impact activities such as yoga, stretching, or casual wear. The stretchy material ensures a flattering yet comfortable fit making it a great wardrobe staple for those who always find themselves in active wear.
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colours: Black, Porcelain
Key features:
- Hand-crafted macrame detailing.
- Adjustable straps.
- Spaghetti strap.
Available at:
- $80 (was $100) from Lorna Jane
03
AIRism Active Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top
from $39.90 at UNIQLO
Best for: Yoga and light workouts
The UNIQLO AIRism Active Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top has a cult following for a reason. Made with the brand’s incredibly stretchy ‘AIRism’ fabric, this lightweight crop top is designed for ultimate comfort for low-impact activities such as yoga or pilates. The versatile design is suitable for outdoors and wearing around the neighbourhood. The built-in bra and scoop neck at the back provide easy movement, making it perfect for sports.
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colours: Black, Pink, Natural, Brown, Dark Brown, Dark Green, Navy, Purple
Key features:
- V-neck at the front.
- Made with AIRism fabric.
- Various colours available.
Available at:
- $39.90 from UNIQLO
04
Nike Women’s Alate Dri-FIT
from $52.50 at The Iconic
Best for: High-intensity workouts
For those looking for a workout top with a built-in bra that can keep up with intense training such as running, Nike’s Alate Dri-FIT Sports top is the best option on the market. The moisture-wicking fabric ensures you stay dry throughout your workout and the fully sewn-in bra helps resist shifting and offers medium support that gives you a snug hold. The support provided by this crop top will replicate that of the standard Nike sports bra, ensuring everything will be held in place.
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL | Colours: Black, Mauve
Key features:
- Made from sustainable materials.
- Stretchy and sweat-wicking.
- Sewn-in pads resist shifting.
Available at:
- $52.50 (was $75) from The Iconic
- $74.99 from Rebel Sport
- $75 from Nike
05
Adaption Cropped Tank
from $40 at Stylerunner
Best for: Studio workouts and everyday wear
If you’re looking for a versatile wardrobe staple that transitions seamlessly from the studio to the street, Stylerunner’s Adaption Cropped Tank is a must-have. With a stylish scoop neckline and a matte finish fabrication, this crop has a soft internal elasticated bra shelf design for low-intensity workouts. It is flattering, and comfortable and works for both yoga and pilates classes as well as brunch with the girls. On top of this, the wide range of colours ensures there’s a crop for every outfit.
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL | Colours: Onyx, Pepper, Forest Green, Espresso, Cyan, Dune, Ice, Butter
Key features:
- Stitch-free hem.
- Sweat-wicking.
- Soft removable foam bra cups.
- Soft internal elasticated bra shelf.
Available at:
- $40 (was $69.99) for Butter from Stylerunner
- $69.99 from Stylerunner
Why choose workout crop tops with built-in bras?
Workout crop tops with built-in bras remove the need to layer up with a separate sports bra and tank. This wardrobe staple gives you the support you need while streamlining your outfit. It’s important to consider what type of support you will need depending on the activity, however, many feature removable padding for a customisable fit.
