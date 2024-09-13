  •  
Why Target’s new activewear range is perfect for your Pilates girl era

New Idea’s fashion expert weighs in.
Target Active Studio Soft collectionTarget

It feels like everyone is switching from high intensity workouts to either training for a marathon or headfirst into their Pilates.

For whatever reason, Pilates and all it’s iterations are flooding our feeds and is the hottest workout to do right now. With that, many brands are jumping on the bandwagon to create collections that suit more low-impact workouts to ensure comfort and style.

Target has hit the mark here with a balance of style and quality at prices you’ll love with their newest Active Studio Soft range.

@ritaora loves a Pilates workout

Crafted with minimal seams and a flattering fit, the range is versatile and stylish whether you’re working out or running errands.

Designed for low-medium impact workouts like Pilates, yoga or walking, the durable, breathable and four-way stretch fabric ensures they stay put during a Pike, lunge or running after the kids.

The peached, moisture wicking fabric means it’s not only buttery soft on the skin but also perfect for working out in those warmer months.

Available in sizes 6-18 and in a range of lengths, crop styles and top variations, it’s a simple yet stylish range to suit all ages, shapes and lifestyles.

New Idea’s Fashion Editor, Aimee who conveniently is in her Pilates era, put the flare pant and ribbed tank to the test during her studio classes and morning walks.

Verdict

New Idea Fashion Editor, Aimee trying the new Target Active Studio Soft range

Aimee wears:

  • Target Active Studio Soft Flare Pant, $30 at Target
  • Target Active Studio Ribbed Tank with Shelf Bra, $25 at Target

“Often workout-specific collections are expensive and a little too thin for my liking, so I was excited to try Target’s more affordable alternative and it delivered! For under $30 each you can get a variety of quality pieces including shorts, tights and minimal to full support crops that look and feel just like its more expensive, brand-name counterparts without compromising on style or functionality.

“The range ticked the soft, flattering and functional boxes for me and let’s not forget the chic colourways including my favourite, Espresso. I’m a standard Australian 8 with a small bust but I felt the sizing was generous so I could definitely size down if I wanted a firmer fit.  

“My favourite piece is the flare pant for it’s high waist, perfect size flare and the fact I can wear them to a class and then out to brunch without changing. “

– Aimee, New Idea Fashion Editor

Shop our 3 favourite looks

Target active black flare pants and black crop top
(Credit: Target)

01

Target Active Studio Soft Flare Pant

$30 at Target

Target Active Studio Soft Sports Active Crop Top

$20 at Target

Shop Now
Target Active cream tank and bike shorts
(Credit: Target)

02

Target Active Studio Ribbed Tank with Shelf Bra

$25 Target

Target Active Studio Soft Bike Short

$20 Target

Shop Now
Target activewear grey t-shirt and bike short
(Credit: Target)

03

Target Active Studio Soft T-shirt

$20 at Target

Target Active Studio Soft Bike Short

$20 at Target

Shop Now
Aimee Bruce

After completing a Bachelor of Design at The Whitehouse Institute of Design and a 12-month internship with Elle Australia, Aimee began her nearly-decade long career in the Australian media. Starting off as a Fashion Assistant at OK! Magazine, she has since stayed in the hustle and bustle of the weekly titles working for mastheads such as OK!, NW, Woman’s Day, Take 5, That’s Life, WHO and New Idea, writing all things fashion and beauty. From offering her expertise in women’s style and covering the latest trends to styling various fashion and celebrity shoots over the years, she has a deep understanding of her audiences, what motivates them and how they’re evolving. Nowadays, she’s the Fashion Editor for WHO, New Idea and that’s life! across print and digital platforms and still thrives in the fast-paced world of weekly magazines. If she’s not trawling online shopping sites to help fashion addicts like herself find the perfect bag under $300, she’s getting up to speed with the next biggest trends in fashion, beauty and homewares to try in the name of research.

