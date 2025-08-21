Harry Garside has cracked the code to running a marathon – and so can you!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

With running clubs and ‘hot girl walks’ all over social media, it’s no wonder that marathons are making a comeback.

And Olympian Harry Garside is jumping on the bandwagon – swapping his boxing gloves for runners, and his trusty appliances!

But running a marathon is no casual Saturday stroll, especially when it’s the iconic TSC Sydney Marathon.

That’s why Harry is giving his all to training for the big day, and his secret weapon? Ninja.

When it comes to power, performance, and doing things differently, Harry Garside and Ninja are evenly matched.

So naturally, the boxer and Dancing With The Stars semi-finalist has partnered with the global home and kitchen brand ahead of the marathon to improve his chances of success.

“When I’m looking for ways to improve my training, recovery, or just trying to make better choices every day, I look for things that are powerful, efficient and built with purpose; that’s what I love about Ninja products,” says Harry.

“They’ve got my back through the highs and lows, just like a solid coach or training partner.”

Known for his grit in the ring and graceful moves on the dancefloor, Harry’s next challenge is to take on the full marathon himself.

To get him to the finish line, he’s following these set of golden rules.

If you’re keen on running a marathon yourself, then you might want to follow along!

Harry Garside’s top tips for preparing for a marathon

In the lead-up to race day, Harry is embracing a new rhythm, to what he’s used to.

Now, he’s more focused on performance, balance and fueling his body with the right intentions. These are his core rules to follow.

1. Carbs are your friend

“Protein’s great for muscle repair, but I’m leaning into carbs right now. Rice with a bit of maple syrup, banana on toast,” Harry says. “It’s about fuelling up and making sure the body has what it needs.”

2. Hydration matters more than you think

“When you’re out there for a long time, staying hydrated is everything,” Harry explains. “You feel the drop in energy fast.”

To help keep hydration interesting, Harry turns to the Ninja SLUSHi, a one-touch frozen drink maker that transforms electrolyte- rich drinks into refreshing slushies, ideal for cooling down and topping up fluids post-run.

3. Fuel your body correctly

“I’ve had a pretty complex relationship with food, especially coming from boxing where weight cuts can be brutal,” Harry says.

“But training for a marathon has been a shift. It’s not about restriction — it’s about respect for your body and fuelling it properly.”

4. Recovery is just as important as the run

“After a big run, I’ll usually make a smoothie to refuel – almond milk, banana, Biscoff, dates, granola… sometimes a bit of chocolate milk too,” says Harry.

He uses the Ninja Stealth IQ to blend it all together, a new Ninja product launching at the end of September: “It’s quick, powerful and smooth. Everything you want post-run.”

What is the TCS Sydney Marathon?

The TCS Sydney Marathon is a World Athletics Platinum Label event.

Held annually since 2000, it was first held as a test event for the Sydney Olympic Games that year.

The 42km running course remains as a legacy event, taking participants across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and features multiples sights, before finishing at the Sydney Opera House.

When is the TCS Sydney Marathon?

The annual marathon, presented by ASICS, will be held in Sydney on 31 August 2025.

