Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Ask any beauty buff or industry expert, and they’ll tell you- applying sunscreen is an absolute essential in your everyday routine.

Advertisement

While we’re often reminded to apply sunscreen during the summer, the truth is that harmful UV rays are present all year-round, rain or shine.

Not only does sunscreen offer protection, but it also comes with its fair share of skincare benefits. It can help promote an even skin tone, smooth texture, and support overall skin health.

What are the best face sunscreens in Australia?

These days, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a facial SPF. From mineral formulas to serum hybrids, there’s something to suit every skin type, tone, and lifestyle.

If you’re at a loss for where to start, don’t worry- we’ve rounded up the best face sunscreens to keep on your radar so you can find the perfect one for your skin.

Advertisement

The best face sunscreens in Australia for 2025

(Credit: Ultra Violette) 01 Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+ Hydrating SKINSCREEN™ $52 at Ultra Violette A moisturiser, primer, and SPF all in one- it’s no wonder this multitasking cream is a global best seller. Its hydrating formula makes it ideal for all skin types and is packed full of antioxidant-rich ingredients to keep your complexion in check, all while offering protection. Best for: All-arounder Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now

(Credit: INIKA ) 02 INIKA Organic Tinted Natural Sunscreen SPF50+ 15mL $20 at INIKA Glow on the go with this travel-sized tinted sunscreen infused with skin-loving pink algae and jojoba oil. Plus, it’s water resistant for up to two hours and is certified reef-friendly, so you can protect your skin and the planet. Best for: Travelling Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now

(Credit: people4ocean) 03 people4ocean SPF 50+ Bioactive Shield Lightly Tinted Mineral Sunscreen $55 at Adore Beauty Ethically made, clean, and conscious, people4ocean is on a mission to create eco-friendly sunscreens that are kind to the environment and even kinder to skin. Our favourite? The lightly tinted mineral sunscreen is infused with marine phytonutrients to provide bioactive defence and natural pigments to help brighten and prime the skin. Best for: The eco-conscious Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now

(Credit: Go-To ) 04 Go-To Skincare Nifty Fifty Mineral Sunscreen $49 at Go-To If you suffer from dry or sensitive skin, a mineral SPF might be for you, and this one by Go-To is our, well, go-to! Aloe vera extract and Kakadu plum work hard to keep skin calm and collected while offering a high level of UV protection. Best for: Dry or sensitive skin Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Airyday ) 05 Airyday Pearl Glow SPF50+ Dreamscreen $51 at Airyday This dream cream feels like a second skin! Packed full of skin-loving goodies like vegan collagen, niacinamide, and vitamin E, this facial SPF offers max protection with a pearlescent, glowy finish to highlight your best features. Best for: Combination or oily skin. Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now

(Credit: La Roche Posay ) 06 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ $38.95 at Adore Beauty Gentle on skin but tough when it comes to defence, this fragrance-free sunscreen has been formulated with sensitive skin types in mind. Its silky-smooth texture glides seamlessly over skin with an invisible finish that’s perfect for wearing under makeup. Best for: Sensitive skin. Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now

(Credit: Gem ) 07 Gem Solar Screen Hydrating Face Sunscreen Serum SPF 50+ $29.99 at Adore Beauty If you’re a fan of hybrid skincare, then you’ll want to get your hands on this sunscreen serum. Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate a parched complexion while niacinamide and vitamin E nourish the skin so it can shine while staying protected. Best for: Hybrid skincare. Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Wear a hat, protective clothing, and sunglasses when exposed to the sun. Reapply frequently. Shop Now