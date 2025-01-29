It might seem like isolation has given us a hall pass to go without a few things like bras, waxing appointments and maybe even SPF. Because, let’s face it, we’re indoors so why would we need sunscreen?

Advertisement

Well, the truth is, you do. Here are a few answers to some burning sun care questions as the sunshine heats up!

Our experts Dr Cara McDonald, Dr Michele Squire, and Ava Chandler-Matthews weigh in!

There are numerous SPF products that have been designed to use on top of and beneath makeup. (Credit: Getty)

What’s the best way to reapply sunscreen if I’m already wearing makeup?

“Using a sponge like a Beautyblender and dabbing on over the top (use a patting motion not rubbing or dragging) is the easiest way. This works best with lighter formulations like our Ultra Violette Queen Screen,” says Ava Matthews, co-founder of Ultra Violette.

Advertisement

What sunscreen formulation is better for me?

“The best type of sunscreen is one you will wear every day,” says Dr Michele Squire of Qr8.

“But to put it simply, physical sunscreens contain titanium dioxide and/ or zinc oxide whereas chemical sunscreens contain a combination of several UV filters with tongue-twisting names like oxybenzone, avobenzone, etc.”

“They both prevent UV rays from harming the skin (which is the aim of the game right?) however the common myth is that chemical sunscreens do this by absorbing UV, and physical sunscreens reflect the UV. This isn’t completely correct as they both absorb UV energy and convert it into heat energy which then dissipates from the skin.”

SPF should be worn whenever you leave the house. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

How many pumps or drops of sunscreen do I need to be protected from the sun?

It depends on the formula, but according to Australia’s sun-safety guidelines, five pumps or a teaspoon is the recommended dose for your face, ears, and neck.

Do I need to wear SPF if I’m indoors all day?

Yes.

“If you’re near a window or leave the house at any point during the day then you need to wear SPF daily,” says Matthews.

Where does the sunscreen step sit in my skincare routine?

“It’s the final step in skincare, after moisturisers and right before makeup,” explains Matthews.

Advertisement

Have you been slip, slop and slapping when outdoors? (Credit: Getty)

Do all sunscreens offer the same protection?

In Australia, we should be looking for the highest SPF available.

“We should look at the labelling to ensure it is high SPF (50+) and also labelled ‘broad spectrum’,” says dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald.

“SPF, which stands for Sun Protection Factor, is a measure of how many times longer you are protected from UVB rays before you will burn when compared to no protection at all,” she adds.

Advertisement

“Broad spectrum means that the product is also proven to adequately protect against UVA light, which is important to reduce both skin cancer and premature ageing.”

As a guide, broad spectrum SPF 50+ is the recommended factor to ensure adequate coverage. SPF 30 is good too, but anything 15 and below won’t be strong enough in Australia, according to Dr McDonald.

Does wearing high-factor SPF prevent me from getting enough Vitamin D?

No.

“For most people, adequate vitamin D levels are maintained through incidental sun exposure. This is because sunscreens don’t filter all UVB – even SPF 50+ only absorbs 98 per cent of UVB – so a few minutes in the sun is enough,” says Dr Michele Squire of Qr8.

Advertisement

Sunscreen should be part of your daily skincare routine says the experts. (Credit: Getty)

Best sunscreens to wear in Australia

Mesoestetic Mineral Matt Antiageing fluid SPF 50+, $76.50, adorebeauty.com.au

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Superscreen Oxybenzone Free, $46, mecca.com.au

La Roche Posay Anthelios XL Ultra Light SPF50 Fuild, $37.95, chemistwarehouse.com.au – There’s a reason this formula is a cult favourite.

Advertisement

Ultra Violette Future Fluid™ SPF 50+ Superlight Mineral SKINSCREEN™, $52, ultraviolette.com.au – This is a zinc SPF designed for all skin types.

Sol Sista Co. Butta Block Tinted Mineral Beauty Zinc SPF 50+, $45, boardsox.com.au – Perfect for full spectrum coverage, but with added skin-perfecting benefits.

GEM SPF50+ Hydrating Body Sunscreen Lotion, $24.99, gem-products.co – This new formula contains shea butter, aloe vera and vitamin E and is also four hours water-resistant.

Cancer Council Hydrating Sunscreen for Men SPF50+, $19.95, cancercouncilshop.org.au – make sure the man in your life is fully protected too.

Advertisement