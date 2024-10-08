EXPERT ADVICE: Here’s *exactly* how much water you should be drinking per day

There’s no doubt about it that Australia does summer best.

From outdoor activities in the sunshine, time by the water, and all manners of carnivals, festivals, events, and experiences taking place, the warmer weather brings an abundance of Aussies out from their winter hibernation and into the great outdoors.

While this is fun in theory (and practice), higher temperatures also bring with them a range of health concerns, from sunburn, heat stroke, and dehydration – which if left untreated can be deadly.

Speaking with New Idea, CEO of St. John Ambulance Brendan Maher urged Aussies to remain vigilant and take preemptive steps to keep their fluids up, especially while out and about.

“Dehydration can creep up on you really quickly when you’re in the sun, so making sure you hydrate well before and during the day is critical,” he shared.

“We see too many cases of people requiring First Aid intervention at events, from heat-induced illnesses.”

What are the symptoms of dehydration?

If left untreated, dehydration can impact your physical and mental performance, and cause health problems such as kidney stones, constipation, urinary tract infections, dry skin, tongue and mouth, and headaches – a common symptom.

Dehydration can also cause you to experience dizziness and even faint! While dark-coloured urine is a common symptom of low water intake, it is important to drink water routinely throughout the day prior to this symptom emerging.

How can I treat someone who is dehydrated or suffering from heat-induced illness?

St. John Ambulance has shared the following expert tips to avoid dehydration:

Prevention is better than treatment – drink water and hydrating fluids often Avoid excessive dehydrating drinks like caffeine or alcohol Practice good First Aid if you or someone you know is showing signs of dehydration or illness from the heat

How do you stay hydrated?

While drinking the recommended amount of water per day is key to staying hydrated, there is also a wide variety of products available at your local supermarket or chemist that will help you and your loved ones avoid dehydration this spring and summer.

St. John Ambulance recommends using the “trifecta of hydration protocol.”

These include Electrolyte Ice Blocks, Electrolyte Powders, and pre-mixed drinks such as the Hydralyte Ready to Use Solution.

And what better way to stay on top of it all than with your very own emotional support water bottle, on hand every day to remind you to drink up?

How much water should I drink per day?

According to Health Direct, men are recommended to drink 2.6L of water per day while women are recommended to drink 2.1L of water per day.