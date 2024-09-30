The best water bottle brands to shop in Australia in 2024

If you often find yourself in the latter half of the day coming to the stark realisation that you haven’t sipped down nearly enough water, you’re not alone.
It can be difficult to stay on top of your daily H20 intake, which at 2.1 litres for women and 2.6 litres for men can be difficult to achieve.
But with a reusable water bottle from one of Australia’s best water bottle brands by your side, you’ll be at peak hydration in no time – and enjoying all the health benefits in the process.
Plus, you’ll be doing your part to save the environment as you eliminate those all too pesky plastic water bottles, often purchased on the go when you were previously caught unprepared
The best water bottle brands of 2024:
Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Bottle
From $49.95
When it comes to iconic Australian water bottle brands, Frank Green is the first that comes to mind.
This Aussie-owned and operated company was founded in Melbourne in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the world’s most popular reusable bottle brands. With several size options available, and the ability to completely customise the colour of your bottle from the base to the lid, you’ll be helping the planet, and looking good while doing it.
The brand also sells a variety of accessories like bottle holders, straps, car cup holders, and spare parts, all of which are available in a variety of fun colours as well as other bottle types – including reusable coffee cups.
Key Features:
- Available in Regular (595ml), Large (1 Litre) and Extra Large (2 Litre)
- Several lid types are available: Flip Straw, Straw, Switch, Button and Grip
- Monogrammable
- Triple wall vacuum insulated
- Stainless steel
- Dishwasher safe lid
- Ceramic lined
- BPA-free, FDA and EU-approved safe materials
Stanley Quencher H2.0
From $70.00
If you’re looking to keep on the ball with your water intake per day, Stanley is another great water bottle brand that is guaranteed to last.
The most iconic, and frankly Instagrammable, product from the brand is the Quencher H2.0, an 800ml bottle with a grip handle, reusable straw, and insulation to keep your refreshment cool even on those scorching hot days.
The brand also sells water bottle carriers, traditionally designed water bottles, reusable coffee cups, coolers, and more.
Available in a variety of colours from black to citron, Stanley products are equal parts reliable and aesthetic.
Key Features:
- Stainless steel
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- Reusable straw
- Comfort-grip handle
- Available in 800ml, 1 litre and 1.2 litre
Back to Life Sport Bottle
From $59.00
As well as selling a world-famous range of activewear for all your sweaty pursuits, lululemon also sells a range of water bottles to ensure you keep hydrated on the go.
While the Back to Life Sport Bottle (pictured above) is the most popular, the water bottle brand also stocks tumblers, cycling, and shaker bottles, insulated mugs, and more.
Key Features:
- Available in a range of colours (including clear options)
- Several sizes available including 500ml, 710ml, 769ml, 946ml and 1.8 litre
- Leakproof
- The lid is dishwasher-safe
- BPA free
Tupperware Gen 1 Eco Water Bottle
From $13.00 (for two)
If you’re looking for more budget-friendly reusable water bottle options, Tupperware has a range available that offers a great alternative to single-use bottles.
Similarly to their other products, Tupperware water bottles are ergonomic, durable, designed to last, and come in a range of colours and sizes.
While the 500ml Eco Bottles pictured above are the brands’ bestsellers, Tupperware also stocks several others, including the Aquavibe 2L Water Bottle that will help you ensure you stay on top of your daily water intake with times printed on the side of the bottle that reminds you when to drink and how much.
Key Features:
- 100% leak-proof
- See-through design
- Easy grip
- A variety of sizes is available including 500ml, 1 litre, and 2 litre
The Somewhere Co Blossom Water Bottle 1L
From $57.00
This multi-purpose, 1L water bottle from reputable Aussie brand The Somewhere Co is a must-purchase for anyone on the go. Whether it’s a companion for your sporting endeavours, an emotional support water bottle, or an adventure buddy, it’s cute, practical, and exactly what you need in your vibrant life.
While the Blossom is a bestseller, several other colour combinations and lid types are available for every type of sipper.
Key Features:
- Screw top with carry handle
- Insulation allows liquids to keep cool for 20 hours and hot for 8 hours
- Double walled
- Stainless steel
- Silicone band around pase to prevent dints