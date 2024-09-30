The best water bottle brands to shop in Australia in 2024

If you often find yourself in the latter half of the day coming to the stark realisation that you haven’t sipped down nearly enough water, you’re not alone.

It can be difficult to stay on top of your daily H20 intake, which at 2.1 litres for women and 2.6 litres for men can be difficult to achieve.

But with a reusable water bottle from one of Australia’s best water bottle brands by your side, you’ll be at peak hydration in no time – and enjoying all the health benefits in the process.

Plus, you’ll be doing your part to save the environment as you eliminate those all too pesky plastic water bottles, often purchased on the go when you were previously caught unprepared

The best water bottle brands of 2024: