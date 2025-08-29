Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Winter has certainly been a rough one in 2025, and one of the best ways to combat the chill is with electric blankets.

Advertisement

One of the best parts of the season is curling up with a good book and a cup of tea under a blanket. And if your regular old sheets and throws aren’t quite doing the job, heated blankets are the answer.

They are a great cost-effective way of staying warm all night long, without having to blast the heater and run up your electricity bill.

Even though winter might be wrapping up, it doesn’t mean that the cold weather is leaving us any time soon!

So, we’ve found the best electric blankets you should invest in, especially when they’re on sale!

Advertisement

Heated blankets can make all the difference. (Credit: Canva)

Do heated blankets use a lot of electricity?

On average, heated blankets do not use a lot of electricity – in fact, Energy Australia estimates that it only costs four cents an hour to run one.

It’s not necessary to run one all night as well, as the warm air will be trapped underneath to keep you warm all night long.

They are a great way to stay warm on a budget. (Credit: Canva)

Advertisement

Is it safe to use heated blankets?

Rightfully, many people are concerned with the safety hazards of using heated blankets.

However, if used correctly and following suggestions for proper use, you can ensure you are being as safe as possible:

Turn it off when it is not being used.

Ensure to read your blanket’s safety instructions.

Time your blanket to turn off after a couple of hours if you are going to sleep, otherwise ensure to turn it off before you nod off.

Avoid using a heated blanket on a water bed at all times.

Don’t wash them.

Do not turn on or plug in a wet or damp blanket.

Store your blanket rolled rather than folded to keep the wiring intact.

Unplug it before you leave the house.

The best electric blankets to buy in Australia in 2025

Electric blankets under $100

Advertisement

Electric blankets under $200

Advertisement