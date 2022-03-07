It’s the series that gives some of our most embattled personalities a second chance.
Schapelle Corby, Sam Burgess, and this season, Wayne Carey, have all put themselves on the line in a bid for redemption on SAS Australia.
Watch: Wayne Carey addresses 'glassing' incident with ex-girlfriend on SAS Australia
However, New Idea can reveal it’s not the only incentive that sees the headline-makers lining up.
Insiders say AFL legend Wayne was paid $250,000 – roughly $100,000 more than NRL great Sam.
Details of the extraordinary payday are said to have been disclosed at a recent dinner attended by SAS contestants in Bondi after ﬁlming wrapped.
Insiders say AFL legend Wayne (left) was paid $250,000 – roughly $100,000 more than NRL great Sam (right).
Channel 7
Wayne is said to have agreed to pick up the bill, believed to be several thousand dollars, according to insiders, who say when the cheque came, guests politely threw in their credit cards on the table before Wayne declared his monster salary and paid for everything.
Channel 7’s quasi-military series has managed to rack up a mighty bill of its own, with network insiders telling it’s spent “millions” on talent fees to cast for the series.