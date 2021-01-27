Sam and Richard married in a low-key ceremony on New Year's Eve. Instagram

Speaking to the radio hosts this morning, Sam revealed that she was almost without a dress on her big day.

"I ordered my dress online and it didn't turn up and then I had to race to Bondi Junction to David Jones to try and rebuy the dress and there were none left and I was in tears."

"To anyone who saw me in tears that day running the length of Bondi, I apologise. I looked like a madwoman."

Amidst the waterworks, the 44-year-old turned to her then-fiance for comfort.

"I was in tears on the phone to Richard saying, I haven't got a dress and we're getting married tomorrow."

Sam amost was without a wedding dress for her big day. Instagram

But the stars finally aligned as the presenter's dress was shipped that very night.

Sam acknowledged the drama of her story joking, "I'd like Charlize Theron to play me in the movie."

But the wedding day hiccups didn't stop there.

Sam also revealed that, due to the pandemic, most of her family and Sunrise co-hosts, as well as Richard's family, could not be there to witness her walk down the aisle.

As so many loved ones missed her big day, the 44-year-old host confessed that she and Richard will have another big party down the line to celebrate with everyone.

The lovebirds met at a party and have since confessed there was an instant connection. Instagram

The newlyweds originally met at a party where sparks well and truly flew.

Speaking to Who back in 2019, Sam revealed she was immediately enthralled by Richard's eyes, claiming “there was a[n] [immediate] connection".

And it wasn't just Sam who was struck by the others' iris', the 60-year-old also confessed in the same interview that Sam "had a sparkle in her eye."