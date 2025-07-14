When the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived to watch the Wimbledon men’s final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, royal watchers and the crowd were delighted.

But while it should have been the on-court action capturing all the attention, it was Princess Charlotte’s cute little manicure that really stole the show.

Sporting an adorable cream dress, Mary Jane shoes, stylish sunglasses and with her hair pulled back in two French braids, the 10-year-old tennis fan-turned-royal-fashionista also debuted her first-ever manicure. And she nailed it!

Princess Charlotte stepped out with her first manicure at Wimbledon. (Credit: Getty)

The third-in-line to the throne chose a fun, summery pop of pink to match her bubbly and playful personality which was on full display as she sat front and centre in the Royal Box – her hilarious reactions captured by the cameras.

While some reports have labelled Princess Charlotte’s choice of nail polish shade a break from tradition, the Princess of Wales almost certainly approved of it.

“It’s the perfect little family unit and she’s an amazing mum, so hands-on and involved with everything,” a friend previously told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, royal experts say there is no official rule to what colour one should wear.

“There’s no actual protocol about dark nail polish,” royal author Omid Scobie told Harper’s Bazaar in December 2018.

Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of her mother, The Princess of Wales. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s simply about being appropriate. We’d never see [a darker tone] at a royal engagement.”

Despite this, the late Queen Elizabeth II famously favoured neutral hues as to blend in and not stand out and is said to have worn the same sheer “Ballet Slippers” shade from the Essie collection for over 30 years.

And it wasn’t just Princess Charlotte’s ensemble that had royal fans excited, but her resemblance to her mother, too.

“Charlotte looks like her mum Kate,” one person commented on Instagram. “Charlotte is stealing the show with her mature elegance and poise.”