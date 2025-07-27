Prince Christian chooses a royal festival over his duties as a future King

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark looked like any other carefree teen when he attended the Roskilde Festival recently.

The 19-year-old partied at the eight-day event with friends.

“He blended into the crowd and looked like he was having an absolute blast,” an onlooker tells New Idea. “On first glance, you’d never guess he’s heir to the Danish throne.”

But in a surprising twist, just days later, it was Christian’s ailing grandmother, Queen Margrethe, who stepped in as regent while King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, were on holiday. Margrethe, who abdicated the throne in January 2024, covered the role between July 9 and 15.

Prince Christian blended into the crowd at the huge music festival.

As heir, traditionally Christian would act as his father’s deputy in his absence. He has already done on several occasions since Frederik became King.

“Acting as regent is a way for Christian to prepare for his future role as monarch,” a royal insider explains. “It’s a huge responsibility.”

So some eyebrows were raised when Margrethe, 85, assumed the mantle instead. She was recently hospitalised while battling a serious cold. There was no official explanation from the palace about why Margrethe had stepped up instead of her grandson.

Before he was seen at a music festoval, Prince Christian signed documents for his oath of allegiance to the constitution at the Council of State.

“It was unusual, but it could’ve been so Christian could continue to enjoy his summer holidays,” our royal insider adds. “Frederik and Mary have always made it clear they want their children to enjoy as normal an upbringing as possible, so on this occasion, it’s likely that he was given a pass.”

When Fred, 57, and Mary, 53, extended their holiday until July 20, Christian acted as regent during that time. In August, he will return to the Guard Hussar Regiment to commence his military training as a lieutenant.

“Christian is figuring out how to juggle his life as an ordinary teen with his royal responsibilities,” our insider adds. “And sometimes, his two worlds collide.”