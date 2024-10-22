Meghan Markle is reportedly regretting her latest move with Harry

For weeks now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have very deliberately separated their working endeavours, with Prince Harry jetting off to exotic locales and Meghan remaining in California to attend Hollywood events.

Harry is clearly thrilled with the arrangement, crowing to attendees at the recent WellChild Awards in the UK that his “wonderful” wife was “holding the fort” at home with their two children and three “not quite house-trained” dogs.

Harry’s had the time of his life on his work travels. (Credit: Getty)

But Meghan, 43, isn’t quite so happy with their new way of life, and has been making desperate calls to her spouse to return home to the family.

With Harry, 40, away for more than two weeks recently, sources say it’s “getting increasingly difficult” for Meghan to manage without her husband – especially with Prince Archie, five, recently starting “big kid school”.

Sightings of Meghan in LA sans Harry have become the norm. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s juggling so many plates at once and effectively raising Archie and [Princess] Lilibet as a single mum while he’s off on his travels,” says a source.

Making matters worse for Meghan is the fact that Harry is so clearly thriving attending engagements and meetings solo in London, New York and Africa, while onlookers noted Meghan has seemed “lost” without Harry on a recent red-carpet.

Meghan has grown tired of living like a single mum. (Credit: Getty)

“He seems to be having no problems adjusting … and by all accounts it’s freaking her out, and has her questioning if agreeing to separate working lives was a good idea,” adds the insider.

Despite initially being the driving force behind a plan to separate their commercial opportunities, our source says Meghan’s now regretting the idea.

“She’s been begging him to keep these trips to a minimum and find a way to come home,” says the insider. “She respects that Harry has to do some business away from home, but not to this current extent.

“They’ve now had a taste lately of what it’s like to live separate lives. And no matter how committed Meghan believes they both are to the long-term success of the marriage, she doesn’t like it one little bit!”

