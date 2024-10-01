Prince Harry visits London; confesses he’s ‘trapped’ in America

When the Duke of Sussex jetted into London over the weekend, he was starkly reminded that he was, once again, going home alone.

Prince Harry, 40, had just spent a week in New York City without the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, which prompted more UK media speculation that all is not well in the couple’s six-year marriage.

And returning to the UK – where his father, King Charles, is being treated for cancer – to attend a charity event was a reality check for just how messy Harry’s life has become.

It would have been the perfect time to bring Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to spend time with their grandfather, and yet Harry insisted on coming solo.

It’s a situation largely of his own making, given Harry’s dogged court fight with the UK government over being stripped of his royal protection detail when he and Meghan ceased life as working royals in 2020.

Harry claims his home country isn’t safe for his wife and children without official police protection.

In recent weeks, reports have circulated that Harry is keen to move back to the UK to support the understaffed Crown. Yet insiders say it won’t be possible given the fuss he’s made about the kids’ safety on British soil.

“He has, in effect, trapped himself in America until the kids are legal adults,” says one longtime royal insider. “You can’t see Meghan agreeing to him taking the kids to the UK after everything he’s said about their apparent lack of safety.”

Another source adds: “The only way he can bring his kids to the UK, given Lilibet and Archie are both American citizens, is with his wife’s permission.”

Some insiders suggest Harry could have “one hell of a battle on his hands” if he and Meghan, 43, ever were to go their separate ways. It’s highly likely that an American court would insist the children remain Stateside with their US-born mother.

Perhaps realising that he’s between a rock and a hard place, New Idea is told Harry hopes to meet with Charles, 75, while in London this week, in a last-ditch effort to get him involved with his royal protection battle.

“Harry will be seeking an audience with the King,” says our source. “He’s worried about his health and misses him, but Harry’s ultimate goal is to get his security detail back.

“This will then give Meghan no objections to bringing Archie and Lili to London some day.”

