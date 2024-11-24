You won’t believe what Meghan Markle got up to on this wild night out!

Everyone needs to let their hair down once in a while – and the Duchess of Sussex is no exception. Last week, a smiling Meghan made the most of her solo night out.

“She was very open and friendly with everyone,” a source told New Idea. Meghan, 43, was the guest of honour at the launch of her friend Kadi Lee’s haircare range, Highbrow Hippie.

Meghan attended the launch of a new hair care range in LA on November 15. (Credit: Getty)

The November 15 event, held at Venice Beach hotspot Gjelina, saw Meghan hitting the dance floor when a gospel choir performed. She also enjoyed laughs with Kadi and hairstylist Serge Normant, who styled her hair for her 2018 wedding.

“Meghan was incredibly warm and touchy-feely with everyone. She seemed to be having the best time at the party,” our insider says.

Meghan’s husband, the Duke of Sussex, did not attend. Instead, Prince Harry, 40, was in Canada, promoting next year’s Invictus Games.

The couple have been spending time apart recently. One insider noted Meghan didn’t seem to be missing her husband’s presence, explaining, “She didn’t mention him. It was a bit ‘Harry, who?’ The night was all about her.”

Meghan danced up a storm at the party. (Credit: Instagram)

A separate source adds: “Meghan was incredibly touchy-feely with everyone.“ The duchess seemed to be having the best time”.

In September, Harry was away from the couple’s Montecito home for several weeks as he traveled to London, New York, and Lesotho on solo trips. Meghan has remained in California where she’s been focusing on her upcoming Netflix food series.

“They are increasingly doing things separately,” royal photographer Arthur Edwards told The Sun.

The couple’s only joint public appearance in almost three months was the release of a video to highlight the Archewell Foundation’s commitment to children’s online safety.

While Meghan was in LA, Harry was in Vancouver where he met with children while promoting the upcoming Invictus Games. (Credit: Getty)

Two years ago, Meghan said she and Harry were like “salt and pepper – we always move together”.

Now it seems the couple are entering a new phase in how they present themselves.

“At the launch party, the fun, social, and carefree Meghan from her single LA days was back,” our insider adds. “Even if it was only just for one night.”