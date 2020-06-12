Queen Elizabeth has casually made royal history by partaking in a Zoom call. Getty

Ever the sophisticated, eloquent royal, the Queen of course pulled off Zoom call etiquette with flying colours.

Seen in a beautiful floral dress in a living room adorned with gorgeous chairs, a couch and flowers, Elizabeth II was radiant and at ease as she spoke to several carers who partook in the call.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already," she told them. "I am very glad to have been able to join you today."

The call took place with four carers named Alex, Amna, Mary and Nadia, who are currently the primary care workers for their family members.

The Queen and Princess Anne spoke to them about the different roles that carers have to play, and the challenge of juggling their own physical and mental health with their loved ones.

In a video released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen joined a number of people including her daughter, Princess Anne, to honour Carers Week in the special tribute call. Instagram

In an official statement from Princess Anne, who is the President of the Carers Trust, she said: "If you are an unpaid family carer, thank you so much for everything you do for those who cannot care for themselves. This Carers Week, and always, please know that your role is a vital one, one to be highlighted and celebrated, and one that should never be forgotten."

As to be expected, fans flocked to the video on Instagram to share their excitement in seeing the Queen on Zoom.

"I love that Her Majesty is on Zoom!!" Wrote fan one.

Another person stated: "The Queen never ceases to amaze me. Zooming for a good cause."

"How lovely! It's great to see the Queen and Princess Anne," a third person mused.

A quick scroll through the comments section reveals how impressed fans were to see the Queen take so easily to the new-age technical platform - the clapping hand emojis were rife!

Speaking of the experience to PEOPLE, the CEO of the Carers Trust, Gareth Howells, said: "Her Majesty was very keen to understand the stories of each of the carers.

"She shared a lot and asked questions about the support they are currently getting as unpaid carers. She was keen to understand how the coronavirus has impacted them as such," he added.

The Queen is certainly not the first royal to take to video calling - Duchess Catherine, Prince William and Sophie of Wessex are among some of the royals who have made the most of their profile and continued to connect with people in this new way amidst the pandemic.

And judging by the success of her first call, perhaps we’ll see more of the Queen on Zoom.

