Rumour has it the Queen favours her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor.

“Louise has come out of nowhere and proven herself mature, diligent and ready to work – it rather reminds the Queen of her daughter Princess Anne, who’s all about duty,” says a source.

“Apparently since Edward and [his wife] Sophie have had to take on more since Harry and Meghan departed, and Andrew was removed, their daughter has been inspired to step up and help alongside her parents.”

While it might seem strange to earmark someone so young and, to put it bluntly, rather fringe, as the monarchy’s new saviour, those in the know say it’s not so surprising.

Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor has indicated she'd like a senior role within the family as soon as she comes of age.

“The Queen and Lady Louise are incredibly close,” says a source. “She is level-headed, thoughtful and kind, and reminds the Queen of herself as a young woman. They are thick as thieves and can often be found riding their ponies alone together, where the Queen enjoys imparting a lot of wisdom on her granddaughter.”

Our source says Louise “is already getting media training and self-defence classes”.

“She has proved an enthusiastic and willing pupil. She’s the sort of kid who can impress adults and get down on a child’s level, all within the same space, which is perfect for someone who may be called upon to visit aged-care homes or children’s hospitals within hours of each other. It may not sound like much, but to have that ability – and patience – is rare. It’s the kind of thing Meghan Markle wasn’t prepared for.

The Queen and Lady Louise are incredibly close.

“She thought she would attended gala dinners every other night and be entertaining movie stars, but the reality of royal life is a lot more about ribbon-cutting and being visible to their subjects. Lady Louise was born into this life and has inherited a strong sense of duty from her parents, who the Queen finds blissfully reliable and diligent.

"Now, it seems, she can take comfort in the fact that Prince George and his siblings won’t be alone to shoulder the family [burden of responsibility] when it’s time for their generation to step forward with their cousin Archie off in Hollywood.

“Instead, they’ll have Lady Louise to help show them the ropes and provide support.”

The source concludes: “She’s a beacon of hope for the Queen, who doesn’t mind admitting that she feels a lot more at peace about the future of the Monarchy with young Louise around.”

