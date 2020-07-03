The Danish royal family are potentially facing a regal crisis. Getty

“Harry and Meghan’s departure from the British royal family has probably speeded up any thoughts Joachim and his Marie had about going their own way,” suggests Phil.

But why would the prince want to leave the royal fold? According to reports, it stems back to a long-running rivalry between Prince Frederik, 52, and his younger brother.

It’s understood that the siblings have always had a competitive relationship – with Phil noting that the crux of the tension stems from their respective positions within the royal family.

“Just like Harry, Joachim has always struggled with being the spare, not the heir,” says Phil.

The feud reportedly reached breaking point last year, resulting in Joachim taking up a one-year military training opportunity in France – and subsequently whisking his family off to live in Paris.

The Danish Ministry of Defence has since announced that Joachim will take up a new job as military attaché in Paris from September 1. It is understood that he will be the link between Danish and French defence authorities.

The position will require the prince and his family to remain in Paris full time.

When Joachim first took on the military training in France, the Danish royals explained the move as it being to further Joachim’s military education.

Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary may have to weather a discontented Prince Joachim pulling a 'Megxit' of sorts. Getty

“The additional training in France supplements Prince Joachim’s current post in the Danish Defence, where the prince is special advisor to the chief of defence in relation to the reserve since 2015,” read a palace statement.

“The stay in France does not involve any changes in the couple’s ties to their patronages and partner organisations,” the statement finished.

But with the course now nearing its end, local Danish publication Her & Nu recently reported that Joachim had been noticeably silent about what he intends on doing next.

“Soon Prince Joachim will have completed his military training in Paris and up until now he has not revealed what the family will do afterwards,” reported Her & Nu. “The education he has completed might very well lead to a job outside Denmark’s borders.”

The publication also speculated that he could be considering following Prince Harry’s lead and be “distancing himself from royal life” – even noting that may have been his plan all along.

Phil adds that it’s plain to see that Joachim and Marie have been “doing things differently” since living in France, and they have even been “making a documentary about their time there”.

Phil also believes the fact Marie is French may also have influenced Joachim’s reason for wanting to live there.

Mary was apparently anxious to get Kate’s views on how to handle a family in disarray. Getty

“Joachim is devoted to Marie and desperate to make sure she is happy going forward, as his first marriage ended in divorce,” says Phil. “I’m sure he will do anything for her, just as Harry has made it clear Meghan’s happiness comes first.”

With the scenario eerily echoing the situation faced by Prince William and Duchess Catherine, there’s speculation that the Danish royals have been sounding out their British counterparts for advice.

A friendship between Frederik, Mary, and the Cambridges is well established, with the royal foursome seen together on numerous occasions. In particular, the two future queens are understood to have a trusted and open dialogue.

Phil confirms that recently Mary, 48, has been particularly interested in hearing how Kate, 38, managed the similar scenario involving her own royal brother-in-law.

“Mary was anxious to get Kate’s views on how to handle a family in disarray and she was really grateful for her input,” Phil reveals.

“Kate told her that the best way to deal with it was to rise above any difficulties and show a calm face to the public.

“Whatever squabbles are going on privately, there is nothing to be gained from arguing in public. The most important thing was to leave the door open if they decide to change their minds.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New idea Royals. Out now!