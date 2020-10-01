Princess Anne (pictured) had a brutal reality check of life behind bars. Instagram

As a result of the worldwide pandemic, the justice system was forced to change its working model, and virtual hearings is one way the prison system has adapted.

While there, Princess Anne was also given a tour of the facilities, including the prison video link rooms, where inmates can attend virtual courtrooms across the country.

Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared the news of the visit, writing: “Yesterday, The Princess Royal visited Bullingdon Prison to mark Hidden Heroes Day.

“HRH is Patron of Butler Trust, a charity dedicated to recognising outstanding practice by those working with offenders.

“HRH spoke to prison staff who have been coordinating virtual court hearings, so that they can continue under current social distancing guidelines,” the message read.

Anne’s confronting day in prison comes after she previously toured one of Northern Ireland's main high security prisons back in January.

The Princess Royal reportedly visited Maghaberry Prison near Lisburn after it underwent a massive $100 million renovation.

The high-security reform centre is the only prison of its kind in Northern Ireland and operates as a remand prison for adult male prisoners in the country.