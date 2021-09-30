Prince William and Kate Middleton have followed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps, acquiring some chickens during lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a recent trip to Northern Ireland, where they visited Ulster University's Magee Campus' petting zoo.

Kate was even spotted cradling a tarantula named Charlotte, while William held and observed a python, revealing that his eldest son George is "obsessed with snakes" and would be upset he missed this opportunity.

During the visit, the royals reportedly spoke about their own animals which are admittedly of the more cuddly variety.