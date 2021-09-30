"We've had lots of animals during lockdown," Kate divulged. "During lockdown, animals are often like therapy."
William then added that the couple had acquired "lots of chickens", according to the Mirror.
Of course, the Cambridges aren't the first royals to add a coop into their home, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle giving TV host Oprah Winfrey a tour of their own chicken habitat during their infamous interview back in March.
Taking Oprah inside their Californian home, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the host a tour of their chicken coop, which they dubbed "Archie's Chick Inn" after their eldest son.
The couple rescued the hens from a factory farm, with Harry telling Oprah that Meghan "always wanted chickens".
"I just love rescuing," Meghan added.
As well as chickens, the Sussexes also have two dogs - which could be seen galloping around in the same interview with Oprah - reportedly named Guy and Pula.
The Cambridges are also dog parents. Shortly before their family dog Lupo passed away, Kate and Will acquired a Cocker Spaniel - whose name is unknown.
From chickens to dogs - and even snakes in George's case - the royals sure do love their animals.