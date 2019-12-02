Getty

This latest speculation comes on the back of Kate’s out of character last-minute decision to pull out of attending the Tusk Conservation Awards held on November 21 in London.

The palace’s vague explanation for her absence did little to quell pregnancy rumours, with a Kensington Palace spokesman stating: “The duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children.”

Previously when Kate has unexpectedly cancelled royal engagements, it has been later revealed it was on account of severe morning sickness.

For instance, she missed George’s first day of school while battling hyperemesis gravidarum during pregnancy with Louis and was also unable to attend several events while pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Top royal expert Phil Dampier adds that “it wouldn’t surprise him” if Kate and Wills had decided to go ahead and add to their brood – particularly since Kate is revelling in motherhood and prefers it over royal duties.

Getty

“‘I think Kate has been interacting with the public and doing very well recently, but from what I’m told she’d rather be at home with the children,” Dampier explained.

But convincing Wills to go ahead and have another child wouldn’t have been an easy feat. Earlier this year at a public engagement in Northern Ireland, Kate admitted to a father of a cute 5-month-old baby that she was ‘very broody’. But when the father asked if the royals were planning another baby, the duchess replied: “I think William might be slightly worried.”

However, a royal source told New Idea that Kate has managed to convince her husband otherwise. “William has always supported her and will do anything to make her happy, that is a promise he made before they married,” said the source.

However, the royals might have got more than they bargained for with breaking news from the National Enquirer claiming the pair are actually expecting twins!

The US publication reported that Kate and Wills are expecting a double delight: a baby boy and a baby girl – and that it was “the greatest Christmas gift” they could give the 93-year-old monarch.

A royal insider adds that Kate would be over the moon at the prospect of twins.

“Kate loves being a mum so much that if she was pregnant with twins she would be thrilled!” says the insider. “In

her eyes more kids the better.”

Getty

Meghan and Harry pregnancy speculation heats up!

Baby fever appears to be catching in the royal family! New reports suggest that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expecting again – and things are set to be a little different this time around.

For starters, the bookies are not only certain a pregnancy announcement is impending – but also that the royal couple will reveal they’re having twins! UK betting agency CORAL has just slashed the odds to 4-1 on the pair welcoming two little royals next year.

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan recently told British OK! magazine that Meghan plans for her second pregnancy and birth to take place in the US.

“Meghan wants to spend the first three months post-birth at home in LA with Doria and bond with the baby away from prying eyes.”

For more, pick up a copy of this week's New Idea - on sale now!