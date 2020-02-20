Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been instructed they can no longer base their offices out of Buckingham Palace moving forward. Getty

The decision to relocate Harry and Meghna out of Buckingham Palace is due to them no longer undertaking royal engagements, which is funded by the Sovereign Grant.

From April 1, it’s believed the Duke and Duchess will be represented through their UK foundation team, while carrying out their own engagements and charitable projects.

As previously reported, Harry and Meghan will split their time between the UK and the US and still have a number of engagements to carry out before the transition takes place.

The shocking announcement comes as part of a revealed 12-month agreement for Harry and Meghan, who have decided to step down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

According to a royal spokesperson, the Sussexes will take part in at least six more engagements before they officially step back as senior royals on March 31.

The couple's final engagements will include a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for Harry, while Meghan will step out for International Women's Day, Sky News reported.

Other commitments include the Endeavour Fund Awards, the opening of Silverstone Experience and Mountbatten Musical Festival.

The pair will also join the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 before concluding their royal duties on March 31.

A 12-month transition period will follow so that official arrangements on the split, which was announced by Prince Harry and Meghan in January, can be agreed.

Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon in April as Patron, and the couple will also make a trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in May - but not in a royal capacity.