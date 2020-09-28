Rumour has it Charles (left) and Camilla (right) could be planning a retirement in Tuscany, Italy. Getty

“She believes, and her personal astrologers agree, that Charles will never become king, and that William is the one who will succeed Queen Elizabeth after her death.”

A source tells New Idea: “This is absolutely not out of the realm of possibility for Charles. He is becoming increasingly frustrated by being the longest-serving King-in-waiting in history and is rather hoping to relax in his twilight years.

“As the years have gone by, he’s become even more obsessed with his gardening – and Tuscany would sound excellent to him right now. There would be very little guilt for Charles, as William and Catherine have proved time and time again they’re ready to step up,” the insider added.

The royal revelation comes after Charles (left) seemingly defied the Queen with his latest message. Getty

The royal revelation comes after Charles seemingly defied the Queen with his latest message.

Prince Charles has reportedly been instructed by the firm to put an end to his climate change activism when he eventually takes the throne.

But speaking from his Birkhall home, on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, the Prince of Wales recently delivered the keynote speech to mark the start of Climate Week NYC.

Prince Charles has reportedly been instructed by the firm to put an end to his climate change activism when he eventually takes the throne. Getty

“Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for a more sustainable and inclusive future,” Charles began.

He continued: “The environmental crisis has been with us for far too many years – decried, denigrated and denied.

“It is now becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The global pandemic is a wake-up call we simply cannot afford to ignore,” he said.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!