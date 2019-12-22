Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have released their eagerly-awaited Christmas card for 2019 – much to the delight of their adoring fans. Instagram

“The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the hilarious snap, with one person writing: “Really cute. Your love for each other is undeniable.”

Another person stated: “A beautiful picture! Wishing Their Royal Highnesses a very Happy Christmas!”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Duke and Duchess shared a carousel of images, which featured a candid snap of them driving in a beautiful vintage MG car.

A third person added: “It looks like they both have their hands on a steering wheel. Or one is holding on tight to the dashboard. I love it, so quaint.”

Charles and Camilla’s Chrissy card comes after it was revealed they have kept up the Queen’s tradition of sending out personalised Christmas cards.

The cards, which always feature a new pic of the couple, are photographed resting on the branches of a Christmas tree at Clarence House – but there have been a few variations.

In addition to this year’s card, the Duke and Duchess' 2018 snap showed them facing each other while sitting on a bench, presumably at one of the royal properties.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” the accompanying caption stated.

In another photo, which was used on the 2017 Christmas card, the couple are seen at the Duchess of Cornwall’s 70th birthday party at Highgrove.

Another delightful Christmas card snap, which shows Charles and Camilla cosying up together, was taken in Scotland during their summer holiday.