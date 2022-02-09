History of pizza

The Romans actually made “pizza” first as focaccia, before the people of Naples transformed the bread into what it is today with the word pizza being first recorded in 997 A.D. It first hit American shores in the early 1900s and wasn’t popular in Canada until 1950.

Pizza dough

Making your own pizzas at home is an easy way to get the family involved in cooking and also works out to be both healthier and cheaper. Making your own pizza base boasts the most authentic flavour but if you’re in a rush you can buy premade dough from your local supermarket or for a quick and healthy option use pita bread and wholemeal wraps.

Ingredients:

150 ml water, at room temperature

7 g sachet (1 tsp) active dried yeast

½ tsp caster sugar

1¾ cups (260 g) strong plain "00" flour

1½ tsp sea-salt flakes

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Extra strong plain flour, to dust

Extra 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1. Pork, Gorgonzola & garlic butter

The fragrant toppings in this combination will send your senses into overdrive. The bittiness of gorgonzola paired with garlic butter and topped off with pork will soon become one of your faves.

Ingredients:

500g pork mince

125g Gorgonzola, broken into small chunks

1 red onion, finely sliced

2 green chillies, sliced

50g of rocket

20 pitted green olives, sliced

finely grated zest 1 lemon

For the full method, click here.

2. Chicken, sweet potato, semi-dried tomato and ricotta

A light pizza with chicken and ricotta cheese, and plenty of fresh veggies to keep your heart happy.

Features: healthy

Ingredients:

⅓ cup tomato sauce

40 g mozzarella, torn into bite-size pieces

100 g sweet potato, peeled, sliced very thinly into rounds

1 chicken sausage

40 g fresh ricotta

¼ cup small mint leaves

¼ cup small flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup small basil leaves

1 green shallot, thinly sliced

¼ cup micro herbs

12 semi-dried tomatoes in oil, drained

For the full method, click here.

3. Tiramisu

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp icing sugar mixture

2 tsp instant coffee granules

⅓ cup boiling water

¼ cup mascarpone

4 sponge fingers, broken into thirds

¼ cup chopped hazelnuts, to serve

¼ cup dark chocolate shavings

4. Margherita with rustic tomato sauce

Craving Tiramisu but don't have anyone to share with? Try this lighter individual version. Who needs friends when you have Tiramisu?sweet, kid-friendlyFor the full method, click here

Welcome to the dress circle. Make it for a meat-free Monday and savour the flavour!

Features: vegetarian

Ingredients:

½ tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

60 ml (¼ cup) salt-reduced vegetable stock

250 g (1 punnet) cherry tomatoes, chopped

80 g bocconcini, torn into pieces

8 small basil leaves, to serve

Freshly ground black pepper, to serve

25 g (1 cup) rocket leaves, to serve

1 small carrot, peeled into ribbons, to serve

1 drizzle balsamic glaze, to serve

5. Mozzarella stuffed pizza crust

Ingredients:

200ml milk

300g strong white bread flour

1 tsp fast-action dried yeast

1/2 tsp golden caster sugar, plus a pinch

3 tbsp olive oil, plus a drizzle

250ml passata

2 garlic cloves, squashed

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1-2 tbsp polenta

250g mozzarella, grated toppings of your choice (we used pepperoni, chorizo and basil)

6. Spinach & blue cheese

Ingredients:

1 tsp rapeseed oil

2 large flat mushrooms, halved and sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

160g spinach, thoroughly dried after washing

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

40g vegetarian blue cheese, crumbled

4 walnut halves, broken

7. Margherita

For the full method, click here. If you’re a cheese enthusiast try adding an extra dose of gooey deliciousness to your pizza with a mozzarella filled crust. Keep your toppings simple and let the base speak for itself.vegetarianFor the full method, click here This vegetarian spinach & blue cheese pizza recipe is an interesting take on traditional pizza toppings to liven up your weekly meals.vegetarianFor the full method, click here. This Margherita pizza recipe was formulated by Enzo Coccia from Naples, who is an encyclopaedia of pizza knowledge. He has perfected the art of pizza making and turned it into a science.

Features: vegetarian, kid-friendly

Ingredients:

1 x 400g tin of cherry tomatoes

1 clove of garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

buffalo mozzarella

grated Parmesan cheese

olive oil

fresh basil leaves

8. Chicken Caesar

Ingredients:

1/3 cup barbecue-style pizza sauce

1½ cups grated mozzarella

300g shredded roast chicken meat

2 green spring onions, thinly sliced

175g packet shortcut bacon rashers, chopped

1 cup shredded parmesan

1 baby cos lettuce, trimmed, shredded

½ cup bottled creamy Caesar salad dressing

9. Peking duck

Ingredients:

½ cup hoisin sauce

1¼ cups grated mozzarella

420 g packet ready-roasted Peking duck breasts

5 green spring onions, thinly sliced diagonally

cucumber, peeled into ribbons, to serve

10. Egg & rocket

For the full method, click here Take your pizza to the next level with this chicken Caesar twist!quick, easyFor the full method, click here For an interesting twist on Peking duck pancakes, give these duck pizzas a try. They'll be great as a main, or make an interesting canape at a dinner party!entertainingFor the full method, click here. For a quick and healthy lunch - crack an egg in the centre and bake to boost protein intake.

Features: healthy, vegetarian

Ingredients:

olive oil, for brushing

1 canned roasted red capsicum

2 tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp chopped dill

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 eggs

65 g pack rocket

½ red onion, very thinly sliced

11. Brussels & blue cheese

For the full method, click here A white-style pizza with melting blue cheese and mascarpone. Make these fast with pre-made pizza bases or take the long route and cook your own dough!

Features: vegetarian

Ingredients:

1 tbsp semolina, or plain or strong flour

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

140 g Brussels sprouts, shredded

3 tbsp mascarpone

75 g soft blue cheese, such as Gorgonzola

12. Eggplant and chilli pide

For the full method, click here Pide is a Turkish flatbread which can be topped like pizza for a quick, easy meal. Make your dough, then top with eggplant, chilli and spices for a vegetarian lunch or dinner.

Features: vegetarian

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Greek yoghurt, plus extra to serve

olive oil

2 medium eggplants, sliced

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 pinch saffron

1 large pinch cinnamon

1 tsp sesame seeds

2 red chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

bunch coriander, chopped

13. Cauliflower crust pizza

Ingredients:

½ cauliflower, broken into florets

1 egg, beaten

50 g parmesan (or veggie alternative), grated

spray olive oil

½ garlic clove

pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

250 ml passata

handful torn basil

½ ball light mozzarella, thinly sliced

handful of rocket leaves or baby kale leaves

14. Four cheese with walnuts and fried sage

For the full method, click here. Cauliflower works as an alternative to flour in this on-trend pizza base, which is great if you’re gluten-free.healthy, vegetarianFor the full method, click here. Impress your friends and family with this 5 star gourmet pizza featuring a cheese blend and fried sage.

Features: vegetarian

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

12 sage leaves

50 g gorgonzola, at room temperature

30 g mozzarella, torn into bite-size pieces

10 g parmesan, finely grated

50 g fior di latte cheese, torn into bite-size pieces

¼ cup walnuts, toasted, chopped

Extra 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper, to season

15. Vegetarian extravaganza

For the full method, click here Vegetarians rejoice! This simple pizza is perfect for everyday meat-free cooking

Features: vegetarian

Ingredients:

100 g peeled and seeded pumpkin, diced into 1 cm cubes

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Sea-salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper, to season

1 ball pizza dough

⅓ cup tomato sauce

¼ eggplant, thinly sliced into 5 rounds

½ small zucchini, sliced lengthways into ribbons

1 button mushroom, sliced

¼ red capsicum, thinly sliced

4 pitted kalamata olives, thinly sliced

30 g mozzarella, torn into bite-sized pieces

12 baby spinach leaves

50 g Greek-style feta, crumbled

1 Tbsp pine nuts, toasted

1 bottle caramelised balsamic vinegar, to drizzle