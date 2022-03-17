Pistachio Milk. Supplied

Bickford’s Pistachio and Macadamia Milks are part of a wider, vegan-friendly range and are now even more accessible as they roll out across Woolworths stores in Victoria and New South Wales.

“When we launched our range of Bickford’s Premium Plant Milks we were overwhelmed by the response from Australians who are becoming more focused on their health and the planet,” said Bickford’s Group Sales and Marketing Manager, Chris Illman.

“The path to launching these milks was a complex, but exciting one, working out how best to extract the goodness and bottle it for freshness.”

Macadamia Milk. Supplied

Chris added that not only do the Premium Pistachio and Macadamia Milks offer a tasty option, but every Australian can now make an informed choice based on their dietary preference.

“With no artificial sweeteners or GMOs, each product has been extensively tested for multiple uses, ensuring the milk range performs like fresh milk and can be enjoyed hot or cold,” he said.

Bickford’s Premium Pistachio and Macadamia Milks are now available from Woolworths stores in NSW and Victoria with a price tag of $5.