Win a year’s worth of Krispy Kreme doughnuts with their lucky Lunar New Year range

Kick off the Year of the Horse with doughnuts!
Krispy Kreme Lucky DozenKrispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Year of the Horse with a vibrant, limited-edition, ‘Lucky Dozen’ collection, with the chance to win a year’s worth of doughnuts!

Rein in your excitement and scroll on to discover the details.

Krispy Kreme's Lucky Dozen range
Krispy Kreme’s Lucky Dozen range (Credit: Supplied)

What are Krispy Kreme’s Lunar Year doughnuts?

The Lunar New Year in 2026 is on Tuesday, 17 February, and the Year of the Horse already feels especially lucky!

Saddle up for Krispy Kreme’s Lucky Dozen collection, featuring two new doughnut flavours:

🧨Prosperity Fireworks

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in a red truffle icing, drizzled with caramel truffle and finished with a sprinkle of biscuit crumbs.

🏮Fortune Lanterns

Krispy Kreme’s signature shell doughnut filled with vanilla Kreme, dipped in a red truffle icing, drizzled with caramel truffle and finished with a Peach Blossom flower.

🍩 The Lunar New Year Dozen (RRP $34.95)

The box includes 4 x Prosperity Fireworks Doughnuts, 4 x Fortune Lanterns Doughnuts, and 4 x Original Glazed Doughnuts.

A Golden Ticket inside a Red Pocket from Krispy Kreme
Will you find a Golden Ticket? (Credit: Supplied)
How you can win a year’s free Krispy Kreme douhgnuts

To add to the good fortune of the Lunar New Year, Krispy Kreme is introducing a Red Pocket Hunt for the chance to win a year’s worth of doughnuts.

🧧 Fans who purchase any Lunar New Year doughnut dozen have the chance to find a Lucky Red Pocket, a traditional symbol of good fortune and prosperity. There are 100 red pockets to find. Each pocket contains a voucher for a FREE Original Glazed Dozen, but keep your eyes peeled – one lucky winner in Australia will find a  Golden Ticket that unlocks a whole year’s worth of Krispy Kreme doughnuts!

“The Year of the Horse celebrates energy, optimism and heart. To honour that spirit, we’re leaning into the tradition of sharing luck and prosperity and adding our own sweet touch to the celebration,” says Aimee Cutajar, Krispy Kreme ANZ’s Marketing Director.

“This Lunar New Year, we’re spreading the joy with a few fun surprises, including one seriously lucky fan set up with doughnuts for the year ahead. It’s the ultimate way to kick off the year on a sweet note.”

Krispy Kreme Lunar New Year doughnuts
That sure looks like good fortune! (Credit: Supplied)

When and where are Krispy Kreme’s Lunar New Year range available?

This exciting new range will be galloping into Krispy Kreme stores from the 16th to the 22nd of February. But don’t hold your horses, as they won’t last long, pre-order your Lunar New Year Dozen now!

Erin Roberts Content Producer

