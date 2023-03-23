Molly’s assistant says that Molly is “sorry” for his recent behaviour at a Rod Stewart concert. Getty

“Molly is embarrassed and, of course, sorry. He has given so much. He needs our love and support,” Alan said.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson spoke to Alexis, the woman who filmed Molly pulling down his pants and urinating at the Melbourne Rod Stewart show, on their radio show and discussed whether Molly had done it as a joke or because he’s unwell.

“I see Molly just sitting there with this huge smile on his face and I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god! There’s Molly,’ like, you know, we all love[d] Molly when we were growing up… always used to watch Countdown on a Sunday night,” Alexis said.

Maybe ten seconds later, I look down and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And he was wearing a pair of black pants and he literally just had it out and was, like, weeing. So, I was shocked.”

“I may be wrong, but I think he may have had some carers with him. You know, I could be wrong there, and they just seemed to continue on the show and not notice… If he [Molly] is unwell, I’m not mocking him, I’m saying, well, look after him.”