“They were like sisters for years and Meghan trusted her implicitly. Jessica holds all her innermost thoughts about life in the royal family and the ins and outs of her relationship with the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

However, unfortunately for the palace, “a lot of it is not very pretty and not to mention an absolute security nightmare”.

Fast forward to 2021, though, and it’s a different story. Jessica, 40, is firmly on the outer after a scandal last year. She was accused of racially bullying black social media influencer Sasha Exeter.

“Jess is in PR and understood Meghan needed to distance herself for a short while, but it’s been eight whole months since that saga and it’s still radio silence from her. Jessica is very surprised by this, especially since Meghan had confided some of her deepest secrets to her over many years,” continues the source.

It’s now clear that Jessica – who lost a string of projects, including her own TV show in the fallout of the scandal – is determined to salvage her reputation and redeem herself.

Recently, the stylist, who is married to Ben Mulroney, the eldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, sent a reporter eight printed-out pages of the text exchanges she shared with Sasha in a bid to exonerate herself of any wrongdoing – and it worked!

“Their lengthy exchange provided to me by Jessica, played out first in [direct messages] and then in phone texts, would strike any reasonable observer as a complete exoneration of Jessica from all the false allegations of racist bullying,” read a report by journalist Barbara Kay in Canada’s National Post last month.

With a big win already under her belt, sources reveal that Jessica could be preparing to set her sights on 39-year-old Meghan next!

“Jessica knows going public with their messages could cause a stir, but she feels the whole situation is so unfair.”

News of Jessica’s plan comes just days after Meghan hit back at claims she removed her first names on son Archie’s birth certificate a month after his birth, but kept “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”.

“The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace,” a statement read.

