Meghan rocking a stunning red dress in the days before she met Prince Harry. Image: Getty

Kate is also a fan of the bright scarlet colour. Image: Getty

But New Idea has learnt that Kate’s sister-in-law had a very different reaction to the royal’s new professional appearance.

“Meghan took one look at Kate’s video and smirked,” says an insider.

“Whatever Kate may have said or felt about Meghan, there’s no denying she learnt a thing or two about power dressing from Meghan in the couple of years she was in London.”

Meghan wearing a classic Breton stripe... Image: Getty

And the Duchess of Cambridge in a very similar style. Image: Getty

In the past, Meghan was accused of breaking protocol by wearing black, as royals are said to be discouraged from wearing dark colours unless attending a funeral or another sombre event.

But it’s not the first time the women have been accused of copying each other’s style.

In 2018, the Mail reported that palace insiders were “baffled” by the growing similarities between the two women, leading to claims that Kate’s staff were concerned that Meghan’s copying of Kate was becoming “inappropriate”.

For more stories like this, pick up a copy of New Idea, on sale now.