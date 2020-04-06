Meghan is said to be impressed by Angelina’s ability to combine a celebrity profile with humanitarian endeavours, just as Meghan’s late mother-in-law did.

“Meghan has so much respect for Ange and everything she’s achieved on a personal level as well

as professionally,” the source tells New Idea.

“Her work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marvels at how Angelina’s managed to balance this with a thriving box office career and raising six kids,” the source says.

Sources say Meghan has always admired Ange and is keen to team up with her in LA.

Although Meghan and Angelina, 44, are believed to have only met a handful of times, the source says they’ve recently connected “via email and Zoom” with the pair discovering they have a “mutual respect” for one another.

As Meghan’s efforts to return to Hollywood ramp up, the insider says she’ll be hoping to do so under the guidance of Angelina.

“She’s keen to team up with her and build a meaningful friendship.”

Meghan and Harry boast an A-list circle with the likes of The Clooneys.

And the feeling is understood to be mutual, with the source noting the pair share an “intellectual connection”.

“Angie has long hoped for a friend she can relate to in Los Angeles, and Meghan represents the best option by a long way.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is another Hollywood heavy hitter who’s believed to be firmly in Meghan’s corner.

“Tom is a huge Anglophile so he’s dying to catch up with Harry and Meghan now they’re in town,” reveals the source.

“Like Angelina, he’s extremely picky over whom he’s friends with but the Sussexes check all the boxes in terms of what he’s impressed by.”

The Sussexes are believed to be living in lockdown. Getty

The private movie star rarely ventures outside his tight-knit circle – but the source says Tom, 57,

is impressed by Meghan and Harry.

“Tom really admires this huge decision they’ve both made to leave the royals and start over anew in America,” the source says. “He also really digs how they understand what it’s like to deal with pressure and take on new challenges.”

Meghan and Ange are both known for their humanitarian work.

Following on from Meghan’s voiceover role on the newly released Disney documentary, Elephant, the Mission Impossible star reportedly sees huge potential in the actress.

“He thinks Meghan can go all the way in Hollywood – and he’d love to be part of their social circle.”

In recent weeks, Meghan has re-hired her former agent Nick Collins from the formidable Gersh Agency along with savvy public relations firm Sunshine Sachs.

And following in the footsteps of Tomb Raider star Angelina, there are persistent whispers that Meghan is hoping to land an action hero role.

“[She’s]determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go,” a source told the Mail on Sunday.