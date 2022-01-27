Tamara is making her presence known this season. Instagram

The 29-year-old also considers herself to be "extremely fussy", and won't lower her standards for no one, which will certainly prove to be a challenge for her groom.

"I am used to getting what I want," Tamara said. "I know what I want and what I deserve."

"You might like things one way and I like them the other way, but my way has to be the right way," the bold bride added.

In her official Married At First Sight bio, Tamara is also said to be financially independent, successful in her career and incredibly ambitious.

Her dating history has seen guys do anything to impress her, but in the end, it never lasts. Now she's hoping the experiment is her ticket to everlasting love.

But first, he'll need to meet her standards, including keeping her attention as she usually finds herself getting "bored quickly" by guys she dates.

Will she find what she's looking for on MAFS? Instagram

When she isn't searching for love, Tarama is based out of Queensland, and is a proud dog mum to her beloved pooch Zeus.

Her Instagram is also filled with plenty of bikini snaps by the pool, outings with her girlfriends, and plenty of dolled up selfies.

And if the experiment turns out to be a success, her Instagram posts may just feature a special someone. We'll just have to wait and see!

